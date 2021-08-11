7 Things to gift your lazy friend who is never on time

Everyone has that one friend who is always late. Either she was bathing for two whole hours or sleeping the entire day. God knows what this person really does but she never misses an opportunity to show up late. But we can’t be friends no matter how irresponsible they are. So here are 7 gifts to that dear friend who is always late but yet shows up just for you. Be it their birthday, graduation ceremony or simply out of love, you can gift these fun products to subtly make a point that they better not be late ever again for any occasion.

Digital Alarm Clock

This smart alarm clock can be placed on top of their bed or in the workspace so they always have an idea of what the time is. The night light function has the power to gently illuminate a dark room and is a perfect gift for your friend who sleeps all day long.

Price: 11.75 USD

Year Planner

Writing down things and planning out your schedules can help one catch up with the speed of time. Though you think your friend is a lazy soul, this planner notebook can be very helpful for them to get things sorted.

Price: 16.15 USD

Digital Calendar

A digital calendar helps them to keep track of the date and time. This adjustable digital calendar can be set to show weekly or monthly data with abbreviated words and also displays the indoor temperature.

Price:27.28 USD

Sleep Eye Mask

Most often people show up late because they have poor quality sleep making it difficult to wake up from bed early. This eye mask creates the darkness needed to put you into good sleep without any tension.

Price:17.99 USD

Casual Tee

This comfy unisex tee that says ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t wanna come.’ is a cool and funny gift. Let them wear their guilt, at least then your lazy friend will show on time.

Price:7.99USD

Funky Pendant

This chic pendant is an excellent gift for every lazy soul out there. With a hilarious note on the locket, one can wear this necklace anywhere with an answer to why they were late.

Price:16.99USD

Sticky Notes

Sticky notes help one remember stuff easily in a colourful way. It helps to highlight key points or colour-code your work, so you can quickly and easily go back and retrieve information.

Price:7.99USD

Time is precious and let your friend know its importance with these useful gifts.

