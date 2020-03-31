7 Things you learn about your partner when you work from home

Being quarantined with your partner gives you a chance to see a different side of your partner and helps you learn how they are when they're at work.

Coronavirus outbreak has led to all of us being trapped inside our homes with our partners. With all public places and public transportation being shut down has left us all working from home and spending a lot of time with our partner while we practice social distancing. While most of us keep our work away from home, the coronavirus pandemic has brought our work home and given us an opportunity to take a sneak peek into our partner's work life and work personality. We all act differently when we're at work and also have different work habits that our partners are unaware of but now that you have an opportunity to see your partner while they work, this introduces you to a different side of your partner. While some of their habits may make you want to engulf them in a hug, there are other habits that will make you feel irritated and annoyed but no matter what happens, it also gives you a chance to know your partner better.

Here are some things that you will find out about your partner when you work from home.

1. Working from home with your partner by your side helps you learn how good or bad they are at multitasking. Not everyone can have their brains focused on multiple things at the same time.

2. You get to learn about your partner's work habits. You find out how often they get off the chair and walk around and how many time they go for a coffee or smoke break.

3. You actually find out how loud your partner is and how they exert their power over their juniors and how they treat people at work. You get to see the other side of your partner.

4. This helps you learn how much your partner loves or hates their job. Work also needs a certain amount of dedication and when you work together you figure out how dedicated your partner is towards his or her work.

5. Being at home with your partner helps you figure out how much patience they have and how well they can handle pressure from work.

6. Working from home will help you understand what your partner does when they need a break from work and how they distract themselves.

7. We all have a different work personality but at the same time many of us also have a different work voice and working from home gives you a chance to find out if your partner has a quirky work voice.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More