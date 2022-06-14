7 Thoughtful Father's day gifts under $50 from daughter

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. If you are a proud daughter, we have made things easier for you by curating a list of products that he will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Thoughtful Father’s day gifts from daughter:

Scroll down and take a look at these super thoughtful gifts for your girl dad.

This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your pops is tops. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift he'll read again and again. Make it as tender, silly, or grovelling as you choose! If you're not a poet, or even a good speller, don't sweat it! Just be detailed and real. Write out your fill-ins on a separate piece of paper first. It's less pressure. If you're stuck, cross out and rewrite the prompts to make them work for you.

Price: $9.38

Buy Now

This stainless steel tumbler is the perfect gift for a girl dad that he can take anywhere and enjoy his morning coffee in every morning. He can let everyone know he is an awesome dad since the tumbler says, “Dad Fuel”. This insulated tumbler will keep his favourite hot drinks steaming and cold beverages icy for hours and won't sweat like lower quality tumblers. The seamless stretch technology used to produce this tumbler ensures that it will perform as expected for years to come.

Price: $23.99

Buy Now

Every cool dad needs an even cooler baseball cap! If you are a proud daughter and if your dad is an even prouder dad, then he is most definitely going to love this awesome baseball cap. He can flaunt to the world that he is a dad to an amazing daughter.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

If your dad travels a lot, then this lunch cooler bag will be the perfect gift for him. The dual compartment insulated lunch bag is made of heavy duty fabric with a rain defender. It is durable and water repellent. The insulated main compartment keeps food and drinks cool and is large enough for a 6-pack. The separate insulated top compartment is for additional food storage and there is a front zippered pocket for utensils. The top handle and shoulder strap makes it easy to carry.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

If your dad loves grilling a barbeque on weekends and you love relishing it, then gift him these “No.1 Dad” engraved barbeque tools. This 4 piece grill tool set includes a grilling spatula and tongs, as well as a digital meat thermometer, and a canvas carrying case to hold the utensils. The tongs and spatula are made of stainless steel with sturdy wooden handles that are dishwasher safe. The grilling spatula features a convenient bottle opener equipped right in the base of the handle. The easy to use digital meat thermometer will ensure the perfect cooking temperature for your choice of meat every time.

Price: $24.95

Buy Now

If your dad loves making a cocktail as much as he loves enjoying one, then he is going to love this bartender kit! He can now flaunt his super cool bartending skills when he has guests over. This 10-piece all-inclusive bartender set of top shelf cocktail tools will give him the power to whip up impressive cocktails for his guests. Whether he’s an amateur bartender or a professional cocktail mixing guru, whether he’s setting up a bar at home or at work, this bar set is a brilliant way to hit the ground running.

Price: $42.99

Buy Now

There isn’t enough love in this world for a dad to give to his baby girl. This charm bracelet is definitely something that he will cherish forever. He can put this keychain on his house keys, car keys or bike keys, and always be reminded of his precious little baby girl. The keychain comes with a specially designed free jewellery bag making it the perfect gift.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

This Father’s day make sure a new dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If you are a proud daughter of a super amazing dad, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 6 Best gifts to give your Stepdad this Fathers Day 2022