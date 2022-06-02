7 Thoughtful gifts from kids on Father’s day under $50

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Thoughtful gifts you can gift your dad this Father’s day:

Scroll down and take a look at thoughtful gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

Whether your dad is working on a report or reading his favourite novel, this dimmable LED desk lamp helps make sure that he always has the perfect level of lighting. Even better, this lamp with a USB port lets him charge his devices at the same time! The simple yet sleek and elegant design of this study lamp will also perfectly complement his interior decor. This dimmable desk lamp will give him three levels of brightness to choose from, and its warm glow is easy on the eyes.

Price: $18.75

After a long, exhausting day at work your dad deserves a soothing neck massage. This neck massager will help him feel better by alleviating muscle soreness, easing neck stiffness, eliminating cervical fatigue, and relaxing himself after a long day's work. The built-in infrared advanced soothing heat function in this massager will improve his blood circulation, and it settles within 15 minutes of overheating auto-shut off protection.

Price: $33.84

Help him relax with a few organic, handmade, and natural bath bombs. These are packaged so beautifully. You can give them directly to your dad-boss friend, and he will love them! This coconut hibiscus scent is an exotic and enticing combination of sweet coconut and blooming hibiscus. It delivers skin moisturising with vitamin E.

Price: $4.97

Single-serve coffee machines are so handy in an office setting, especially in a home office. Every dad needs his daily number of coffee cups to get through his super busy day. This single cup coffee maker comes with an Illuminated LCD display with programmable 24-hour time, he can make a preset for brewing coffee anytime. He simply has to fill the water tank, pop his favourite ground coffee into the washable permanent filter and press the power on the switch. After a few minutes the single brewer will dispense the delicious hot coffee into the mug, ready for him to simply grab and go.

Price: $50.40

This is the perfect gift for your dad’s home desk or office desk. You can fill the frame with your favourite pictures of each other so that your dad is always reminded of how much you love him. On a stressful day at work, your dad can simply stare at this digital photo frame and feel better. With a stunning resolution that is the highest in the industry, this frame will provide him with clear and crisp photos. He can place this frame in portrait, landscape or mount it on the wall.

Price: $43.19

These glasses block out the blue light that can harm vision by damaging the eye’s retina. Blue light also suppresses your body’s secretion of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep cycles. These glasses will act as a protective shield for your dad’s eyes and can filter 90 percent blue rays, reduce eyestrain, prevent eye dryness, minimise headache and make him sleep better. These glasses are a must-have for everyday laptop users.

Price: $9.99

If your dad loves to travel and loves to enjoy his beverage on the go, then he is going to LOVE this personalised travel mug. Each mug comes with a spill-proof pop-off lid, so there is no need for twisting, making this the mug of choice for any trip. However, it is not microwave-safe, and handwashing is recommended to preserve the vibrancy in the photo.

Price: $14.50

This Father’s day make sure a new dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad loves gifts that have utility, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

