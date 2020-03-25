7 Tips to handle your partner's parents when they don't like you

When your partner's parents dislike you, it can turn your relationship into a complete mess and leave you in fear of how things will work out but there's always a way to make a peace offering and turn things around and manage your relationship.

Relationships are tough as it is and if you add family to the mixture, it complicates everything a lot more. But when you're in a serious relationship it is essential that you remember that families will get involved at some point if things work out. You may love your partner a lot and have a smooth and stable relationship but this does not mean that everything involving the families will remain smooth. Sometimes your relationship with your partner's parents may turn out be really rocky and wreak havoc in your love life. When you have a rock relationship with your partner's parents who are your to-be in-law's it can put a big question mark on your relationship and it's important to know the right way to handle thing and ensure that it doesn't damage your relationship with your partner. This often makes people feel that their relationship is doomed but that is not necessarily true. There are ways to make things work out in your favour.

Here are some tips to handle your relationship with your partner's parents when they don't like you.

1. Do little things to show them that you care. Don't walk into their home like you're a guest walking into a hotel, offer to help them with cooking or setting the table or clearing and cleaning the dishes.

2. Remember that you have an entire human being in common. You both love your partner and try to bond over that love. Spend time checking out their childhood pictures and ask them to share funny stories.

3. They may not like you but they're only what they think is best for their child. They're doing whatever they're doing out of concern and love for their child so try to not take everything they say or do personally.

4. Be patient. Understand that they don't know you and may take time to understand you and warm up to you. Don't try to rush things and learn to wait for the good things to happen.

5. Respect your partner's parent but that does not mean that you should let them get away with things. Stand up for yourself where it's needed but do it politely and don't make your partner choose sides.

6. Understand that you cannot control things. You may be doing everything possible from your side but this does not mean that your significant other's parents will learn to accept you. Learn to let go of things and accept that they just won't be okay with and you will have to be okay with that. Remember that relationships are a two-way street and they too need to do their bit.

