7 Unique gifts under $100 to gift your dad this Fathers Day

Father’s Day is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this Father’s Day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 7 unique and practical products with the best reviews that he will definitely love and use all the time!

7 Best Father’s day presents for your dad who said he wants nothing:

If your dad says he wants nothing for Father’s Day, then here are some unique presents you can give him.

Now your dad can give himself a relaxing foot massage any time he wants with this foot massager. This foot massager uses a combination of kneading, rolling and arch scraping to help increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation. It has 3 custom modes to target the tip of your toes, arch of the foot, sole of the foot with adjustable kneading speed and a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions.

Price: $99

Now your dad can make himself a hot brewing cup of coffee every morning at the ease of his own kitchen with this coffee maker. The anti-drip function allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished. He can easily make a cup of cappuccino or an espresso by simply selecting single or double shots of espresso with a simple one button press. It also has an automatic milk frother whips any milk into a light, creamy froth.

Price: $41.95

Everyone loves a good beard but no one appreciates a shabby beard. It is extremely vital to trim your beard every once in a while in order to give it a shape and enhance its growth. Gift your dad this beard trimmer so that his beard is always in shape. It lasts upto 60 minutes on a full charge and will give him the beard of his dreams. It has a unique one blade that will let you style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft.

Price: $32.97

Gift your dad a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help him get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in his body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: $39.98

If your dad travels often or simply travels a distance every morning for work, then he can now enjoy his morning coffee from wherever he is with this insulated travel tumbler. The tumbler features a double-walled vacuum that provides excellent temperature protection. It will keep your dad’s drink hot for 6 hours and cold for 12 hours. So that he can feel the warmth from the winter sunshine when he drinks his hot coffee, and he can feel the youth and vitality of summer when he drinks his cold beverage.

Price: $18.49

Now make sure that your father can enjoy a chilled beverage every evening after a long day of work with this beverage cooler. It is the easiest, most cost effective way to chill your favourite beverages. The patented design uses regular water to chill and there are no chemicals or gels. If he is running late and does not have time to prepare his iced coffee, the HyperChiller will chill his coffee in less than 60 seconds. He can take the edge off a hectic morning by enjoying an iced coffee on the go. It is perfect for chilling any beverage whether it’s a special blend of tea, juice, wine or other adult beverages without dilution, he can even chill a glass of wine or beer.

Price: $49

This mug is one of the most advanced coffee mugs on the market, allowing your dad to set and maintain his preferred drinking temperature for hot beverages. This mug can be controlled by his smartphone and he can set the temperature, customise presets, receive notifications and more. It intelligently wakes up when hot liquid is poured in and enters sleep mode when not in use. It will maintain your desired drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours, or all day when paired with the included charging coaster.

Price: $50.59

If your dad is someone who often says that he does not want anything for himself, but goes to all lengths to get you exactly what you want, then this Father’s Day show him that he is loved and appreciated with these unique gifts. The products mentioned above are not only super cool but also something that he can make great use out of.

