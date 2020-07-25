7 Unmistakeable signs you've found long lasting true love

Wondering if you have found true love? Here are 7 signs that can help you determine if you’ve found your happily ever after.

Looking for your happily ever after can be tricky. It is common to find yourself stuck in a situation where you don’t understand if you’ve found true love. If you’re in a healthy relationship, you must love and adore your partner. But is that all to true love? What does true love entail? True love is the unwavering, strong, and incomparable devotion and fondness towards a person. It runs deeper than any physical connection.

However, it doesn’t just happen. It takes effort and care to make a relationship last. Even if you’ve found true love, you will go through some ups and downs in life. You will have to put in some work to allow it to develop and thrive. If your heart tells you that you’ve found the one, then give the relationship your best shot. If you’re confused, then this post might help.

Here are the signs that you’ve found true love.

1- You love them unconditionally. No matter the circumstances, you want to be with them through thick and thin. In other words, you adore your significant other selflessly.

2- You feel comfortable to be vulnerable in front of them. You can have open and honest conversations with them, without the fear of being judged. You guys share a bond built on trust.

3- You accept your partner for who they are. When you truly love someone, you don’t try to fix them or turn them into a different person. You accept them for all their strengths and flaws.

4- True love means to have a high level of respect, kindness and compassion between you and your partner. And be able to resolve conflicts in a constructive way that doesn’t offend your partner.

5- You have the same morals and values. No, this doesn’t mean that you have to be exactly the same, but it means that when a problem arises, you guys are able to meet in the middle.

6- You happiness is connected to your partner’s happiness. You have a strong desire to bring joy and excitement to your partner - this is when you know it is true love.

7- You work together to build an empire full of love and affection. You focus on “we” when making important life decisions rather than just yourself. You work as a team, and stay committed and devoted to each other.

