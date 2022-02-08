7 Valentine’s Day special gifts for your husband under Rs 1999 to refuel that high school romance

It's often expected of men to take initiative, plan surprises and give gifts to their wife or girlfriend during Valentine's week. But remember, they too love to have their precious little moments of love and attention. So this year, surprise them with a romantic gift before they do and bring back that spark in your love. Here are curated 7 useful and thoughtful gifts for your husband at an affordable price range.

1. Personalised Engraved Plaque and Keychain

You can customise the plaque with your pictures and message. This wooden plaque also comes with personalised keychains that your man can carry around with him and is useful to keep his car and bike keys safe in hand.

Price: Rs 595

Buy Now

2. Valentines Printed Sipper and Greeting Card

If he is into working out daily or even if he is not, you need to remind him to stay hydrated with your love. This sipper bottle with printed text on it which reads ‘To the Best Hubby in the world’ is a romantic one which you can gift along with the greeting card.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

3. Hand Casting Kit

You must have seen this in movies where the hero and heroine seal their love by casting their holding hands. It's more like freezing the moment and saving it forever. This set comes with everything you require to make a sculpture of your holding hands. It’s safe to skin and is dust-free.

Price: Rs 1349

Buy Now

4. Wireless In-Ear Earbuds

If he is always on his phone, talking to his friends, listening to music or on work calls, get him these in-ear earbuds. The snug and comfortable fit of the wireless earphones for using long hours and it also come with touch controls that allow you to track and control the media features without doing too much.

Price: Rs 1166

Buy Now

5. Fastrack Men's Analog Watch

Get him this branded watch as a gift for this Valentine’s and watch him wear it every day with his widest smile. The white dial classic watch is a stunning piece that he can wear every day, everywhere. The contrasting chrome yellow hands give it a cool touch.

Price: Rs 1440

Buy Now

6. Stylish Puffer Jacket

The quilted jackets are all the rage right now and are also a must-have piece for the winters. Puffer jackets are super comfortable, especially for those who run to work before the sunrise in the foggy mornings and reach home late freezing in the cold wind.

Price: Rs 699

Buy Now

7. Wallet

A luxe-looking wallet is an ideal gift to help him keep all his essentials neat and organised. With its unique design and compact size, this wallet is not at all bulky and features an eye-grabbing design in leather with a zipper closure.

Price: Rs 1080

Buy Now







Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

