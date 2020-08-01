7 Ways you can give your spouse the attention they need

When you’re with your partner, they deserve your undivided attention. Not giving your partner enough attention can lead to problems in your relationship. Here’s how you can give the attention they deserve.

Let’s be real, marriage is hard. It takes a lot of patience, long-term commitment and maintenance to keep your relationship last a lifetime. You need to put in efforts to maintain a healthy bond for a long time. One way to show your partner that you love them is giving them attention. It is not about being clingy, but rather the kind who knows when their partner is not feeling well or remembers the little details or makes an effort to improve the relationship.

Sometimes one partner is so involved in work that they forget that they have a life beyond it. There is nothing worse than having a partner who comes and goes when they feel like and don’t even notice you. If you wish your partner has been complaining about the same things, then you have landed on the right article. Today, we are sharing with you some ways that can help you understand how you can give your spouse your undivided attention.

Here are the ways you can give your spouse the attention they deserve.

1- Don’t be on your phone when your partner is trying to talk to you. Make an effort to put your phone away to give them all your attention. Even if you guys are watching a movie, the gesture will say that you are in the moment, enjoying it with your partner.

2- Appreciate and encourage them for whatever they’re doing. A relationship is all about supporting each other, so even if it means retweeting their tweet, do it. Show your partner that you care in any way possible.

3- Listen to what your partner says. You hear this all the time because it’s true. Listening doesn’t mean sitting there while you’re thinking about the work presentation. Show how engaged you are in the conversation.

4- If you don’t know how to be attentive, ask them questions. Ask them if they need help. Ask them how their day was. Ask them how they’re feeling. Asking questions shows that you care and are paying attention to them. Remember not to do overdo it.

5- Find time for your significant other, regardless of how busy you are. Taking time off, especially for them shows how much you love and value them. Plus, the more time you spend together, the closer you will feel to each other.

6- If you’re being attentive, then that means you remember the small details of things bothering your partner. You should make it your job to take an active interest in their day-to-day life.

7- If you buy them gifts, don’t make random choices. You should know what they like, and make sure you present them with a gift, keeping their choice in mind. It will help them to know that you support their interests.

