7 Wedding gift items that are both practical and useful for a newly married couple

While choosing what to wear and how to style your hair will consume all the time in your hand, getting a wedding gift for the couple is often forgotten and postponed until the last minute. Whether it's your neighbours’ marriage or your old school friend tying the knot, here are 7 gifting options that will make them think of you every day they use the product. These practical products are listed keeping in mind the price, product aesthetics and usefulness. So scroll on and click the buy button to shop for amazing wedding gifts.

Infuser Mug

Infuser mugs help them effortlessly brew their tea without complaining about who should make it. With a stainless steel lid, the mug keeps the tea warm and it is also microwave and dishwasher safe.

Price: Rs 1500

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

Floral Double Bedsheet

A couple spends nearly a third of their life between their sheets, so choosing the right bedsheet is of paramount importance. Gift them this cosy floral print cotton bedsheet that is perfect for summer and cosy enough for the colder months.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 854

Buy Now

Perfume

Good fragrances kindle good romance! Perfumes being in the gifting culture for so long will be a safe and useful gift that will not disappoint the couple.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 485

Buy Now

Dinner Set

This scratch and heat resistant opal ware dinner set consisting of plates and bowls in two different sizes are a great wedding gift. It’s lightweight and features a pretty floral design in blue. Also if the couple is moving out to a new home, this dinner set will make sure they have luxe plates to have their meal.

Price: Rs 1699

Deal: Rs 1151

Buy Now

Plants

These are one of the most attractive, durable and tolerant houseplants that handle low light and need less water. They are great air purifiers and are a symbolic gift to wish the couple growth and wellness in their married life.

Price: Rs 1299

Deal: Rs 897

Buy Now

Customised Lamp

Great bedroom decor is always a perfect wedding gift. This lamp can be customised with the bride and groom’s laser-cut picture and name. It’s a very thoughtful personalised gift which is super useful and pretty to look at!

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 1099

Buy Now

Love Tarot Game Cards

This love tarot game promises everything and more that they need for their love life all seasons! With romantic quotes, the tarot cards will wish the couple well on each day of their life and you will forever be remembered for such a beautiful gift.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 449

Buy Now

Also Read: Why Virgo and Cancer are destined to build a bond closer than most lovers