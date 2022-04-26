7 Of the worst questions you could ask your crush on a first date

First dates can be an awful mix of awkwardness, nerves and excitement. While you may be eager to please your crush, the meeting can be fraught with anxiety as you want to make a good impression. Nevertheless, everyone has some foot in the mouth moments that foil their plan for a flawless evening. At the same time, it needn’t be a complete bust if you steer clear of a few unpleasant questions. Take a look at some of the worst questions you could ask your crush on a first date.

Why are you wearing so much makeup? (It may be weird for you or even appear awful, but makeup is a personal preference, so you could avoid negative comments about it) Why are you single? (This may be a traumatising question that you should avoid at all costs. It is probably one that they have been asked repeatedly by their relatives and neighborhood aunties, so you shouldn’t be keen on joining the list of people who have probed her about this.) Are you a virgin? (This question can come across as extremely offensive and crude) Tell me how many men have you dated before me? (If you are curious about her exes let her open up to you as time goes by, do not make him or her uncomfortable by speaking about the past on a first date) What positions do you like? (For pete’s sake, no) Why don’t you do something better in your career? (Some people wish their partners were more ambitious, but their choice of career is their decision and you shouldn’t try to control it) What is your current salary or pay package? (Both girls and guys should refrain from asking this as it makes the meeting seem like a transaction relationship)

Almost every person heads out on a date hoping to meet the love of their life. So, you must do all you can to ensure they have a pleasant experience with you as it can also guarantee a second date!

