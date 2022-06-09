8 Best Father's day gifts for New Dads in 2022

A new dad deserves a Father’s Day gift more than anybody else. It takes a lot of strength and energy to adjust to dad's life and hence, he deserves a little extra appreciation. If your husband, brother or friend is celebrating his first Father’s Day this year, then gift him something that he will cherish for a very long time. Knock it out of the park with a gift that tells him you appreciate everything he does for his new bundle of joy. Whether you want to give him something he can use for self-care or a keepsake for the first year of fatherhood that he'll cherish for years. Here we have a list of the best first Father’s Day gifts for new dads.

8 First Father’s Day gifts for new dads:

Every new dad loves to twin with his little bundle of joy. This clothing set features a T-shirt for the dad and a onesie for the little thing that says, “Our First Father’s Day!” It is undoubtedly the cutest present and the new dad can also click a picture with his baby wearing matching outfits and post it on his Instagram on Father’s Day.

Price: $16.95

Surprise a new dad with a rocks glass that says "Daddy's Sippy Cup" so he can match his young one as they drink from theirs! Unlike others, this unique whiskey glass is permanently engraved using the latest laser technology to give it an etched design that will last a lifetime. This adorable glass is bound to make them smile. Every Time he enjoys a drink, he will be reminded that he’s now a dad.

Price: $16.99

One of the main daddy duties that a new dad has to adhere to when mommy is not around, is ensuring that the baby’s milk is the right temperature. This milk warmer will gently warm baby milk bottles, food jars, and breast milk pouches in 4 minutes. The bottle warmer heats milk evenly to help preserve essential nutrients. It warms breast milk, formula, and baby food from cold, frozen, or room temperature. The automatic timer works out optimum warming time, with auto shut-off for safety.

Price: $44.98

There isn’t enough love in this world for a dad to give to his baby girl. This charm bracelet is definitely something that he will cherish forever. He can put this keychain on his house keys, car keys or bike keys, and always be reminded of his precious little baby girl. The keychain comes with a specially designed free jewellery bag making it the perfect gift.

Price: $8.98

This stainless steel tumbler is the perfect gift for a new dad that he can take to the office and enjoy his morning coffee in every morning. He can let everyone know he is a new daddy since the tumbler says, “ Promoted to Dad in 2022”. This 20 oz insulated tumbler will keep his favourite hot drinks steaming and cold beverages icy for hours and won't sweat like lower quality tumblers. The seamless stretch technology used to produce this tumbler ensures that it will perform as expected for years to come. The clear BPA free press in the lid helps to minimise spills and will keep the drink at the right temperature.

Price: $23.97

When mama is busy shopping or having a day out, it is the dad’s job to carry the baby around. This baby carrier will make carrying the baby’s weight 10 times easier. It grows with the baby - from newborn to toddler. The baby can be carried inward, front outward, on the hip and the back. It is super soft and cosy for ultimate comfort. The padded lumbar back support and extra padded shoulder straps can be used in two ways, regular or crossed shoulder straps. It features a UPF baby hood for sun protection and privacy for easy breastfeeding.

Price: $90.64

Celebrating their first Father’s day is a great and very important moment for every new father. It is a memory that a father would want to cherish and capture forever, and this picture frame will allow him to do just that. The new father can capture an adorable picture with his little one on the occasion of Father’s day this year and then put the picture in this frame to cherish forever!

Price: $21.95

This matching sock set is literally THE MOST adorable thing you will find on the internet for Father’s day. It is the perfect way for dad and baby to spend some quality time relaxing together and looking adorable while doing it. The matching set includes men's socks with "big slice" written across the bottom and small socks with "little slice" writing across the bottom; each pair of socks is detailed with a fun pizza graphic. You can also snap a picture of the dad and the baby wearing these socks for Father’s day.

Price: $9.99

This Father’s day make sure a new dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If you know a new dad or a dad-to-be, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

