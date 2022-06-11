8 Best Father's day gifts under $30 for your super cool grandpa

On the special occasion of Father’s day, it's just not your dad that deserves a present. Even your grandfather deserves to be pampered and appreciated. For those joining a lively family gathering or celebrating from afar this time round, you can still send a thoughtful Father’s day gift right to his doorstep. However, shopping for your grandpa will probably be one of the hardest things you’ll have to do. Here, we have a list of thoughtful and cool presents that you can surprise your grandpa with this Father’s day.

8 Cool Father’s day gifts for your grandpa:

Scroll down and take a look at the coolest father’s day gifts that you can give your grandpa.

Is your grandpa one of those people who simply cannot go to bed without his socks on? If yes, then these socks will become his favourite! Look no further if you're looking for that one-of-a-kind grandpa Father’s Day gift for grandpa because grandpa socks could be just what you're searching for. Your grandpa can totally show off these “BEST GRANDPA IN THE GALAXY” socks. It also has the words "THIS IS WHAT ON AWESOME GRANDPA LOOKS LIKE” sewn on top, your grandfather will treasure these for years to come.

Price: $11.59

Buy Now

There isn’t enough love in this world for a grandfather to give to his grandchildren. This charm bracelet is definitely something that he will cherish forever. He can put this keychain on his house keys, car keys or bike keys, and always be reminded of his precious little grandchildren. The keychain comes with a specially designed free jewellery bag making it the perfect gift.

Price: $9.98

Buy Now

This stainless steel tumbler is the perfect gift for a grandpa that he can take anywhere and enjoy his morning coffee in every morning. He can let everyone know he is an awesome grandpa since the tumbler says, “Grandpasaurus - Like a normal grandpa but more awesome”. This insulated tumbler will keep his favourite hot drinks steaming and cold beverages icy for hours and won't sweat like lower quality tumblers. The seamless stretch technology used to produce this tumbler ensures that it will perform as expected for years to come.

Price: $19.59

Buy Now

This cosy cotton t-shirt describes your grandpa in the best way. Plus, it is available in all sizes ranging from small to 5XL. So, no matter what big or small your grandpa is, this t-shirt will fit him just right. The versatile colours available in this tee will complement any outfit he chooses to wear on a given day.

Price: $23.99

Buy Now

Surprise a grandpa with a rocks glass that says "Grandpa Juice" so he can match his grandchild as they drink from theirs! Unlike others, this unique whiskey glass is permanently engraved using the latest laser technology to give it an etched design that will last a lifetime. This adorable glass is bound to make them smile. Every Time he enjoys a drink, he will be reminded that he’s now a grandpa.

Price: $15.99

Buy Now

Make sure that your grandpa enjoys every breakfast he eats by gifting him this cereal bowl and spoon set with the cheekiest writings engraved for him. The cereal bowl is made of ceramic, this large capacity bowl can hold more cereal, soup, salad, dessert, or fruit. While the cereal spoon is made of quality stainless steel spoon. There really isn't any gift in the world that is worth everything your grandfather does for you, but you can surprise your grandpa with this set. Especially for cereal-obsessed grandfathers.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

This little book contains fill-in-the-blank lines to describe why your grandpops is tops. Just complete each line and voilà: you have a uniquely personal gift he'll read again and again. Make it as tender, silly, or grovelling as you choose! If you're not a poet, or even a good speller, don't sweat it! Just be detailed and real. Write out your fill-ins on a separate piece of paper first. It's less pressure. If you're stuck, cross out and rewrite the prompts to make them work for you.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

If your grandfather loves dressing up wearing a necktie, then this necktie is something that he will definitely flaunt. With a vibrant colour and lasting durability, this semi formal novelty tie is the perfect gift for your grandpa. The funny design won't rub off or fade away over time. He'll want to show this hilarious formalwear off at the wedding, celebration, dinner, or any occasion!

Price: $12.99

Buy Now

No matter how old you get, that sweet and sentimental (and occasionally sarcastic) nature grandparents seem to have never loses its charming effect, which means when it comes to finding the perfect Father’s day gift for grandpa, you simply need something that is absolutely meaningful and utterly unique, just like the products mentioned above.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

