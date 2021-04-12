8 Gifting ideas From Amazon to surprise your mom this mother’s day

Get ready with surprises and love notes for your mother, as mother’s day is just a few weeks close. Here are a few exciting gifting options to make her happy. Check it out!

May 10th is celebrated especially for our dearest mothers. There is no one like a mother who puts her children and family before herself and strives hard every day with no complaints and no expectations but just love and love only. This is why we say mothers are God's favourite humans on earth who deserve more. This mother’s day, apart from a selfie with your mom for the gram, make her jump in joy by conveying your unlimited love and respect for her with these 8 gifting items from Amazon.

Printed Pillow cover

This gift brings the loving bond you share with your Mumma to life. This elegant cushion and classy printed mug have all the features to make your Mumma know that she is the best mom ever. The printed designer cover says Pyari Mumma and is gonna make your mother happy.

Price: Rs 599

Coffee Mug

Your mother doesn’t need you to spend thousands and lakhs to make her happy. Get her a coffee mug which she can use daily. She will embrace the gift and will remember your touchy move every time she sips coffee from it.

Price: Rs 299

Award for Mother

When it comes to the best mother, there is no competition. Every mother deserves to stand in the highest podium of success because there is no one like her. Tell her she is the best and always will with this trophy which you can place as a showpiece in your living area.

Price: Rs 349

Golden rose set

If you are looking for something that's more meaningful and can connect to an emotional scale, here is your option. This gift box comes with a beautiful golden rose and greeting cards with heartwarming messages to which you can add to your personal note as well.

Price: Rs 329

Handbag Combo

A triple surprise combo of handbag, purse and a clutch in the offbeat shade with a luxe look to it can be the winning choice to make you feel really happy. This gift will be very useful as she can carry them to work and everywhere she wants to. The colour of the bag is such that it will complement her outfit whatever colour it may be.

Price: Rs 659

Full body massager

This massager comes with an ergonomic handle to enable vigorous deep tissue targeted massage on the neck, back, shoulders, legs, buttocks and toes etc. It produces light vibrations that stimulate the blood flow to make her more energised with each massage session that you can do at the convenience of your home.

Price: Rs 1499

The gift set

This gorgeous gift set includes a clutch bag, stunning watch and a perfume bottle. It’s an all-in-one treat that can surely make your mom go crazy in joy and will also be a meaningful gift that's both useful and relevant.

Price: Rs 999

Home Spa

The kit includes bath & shower gel, hand and body lotion, body polish, sugar body scrub and a plush loofah. A perfect kit for everyday use. This could be an incredible gifting option to sparkle the joy of a home spa for your mother with quality products that assure to make one’s skin glowing and youthful.

Price: Rs 1360

