8 Last minute Father's Day gifts that will arrive just in time

Father’s Day is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it had been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this Father’s Day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of 8 practical products with the best reviews that they will definitely love and use all the time!

8 Last minute Father’s day gifts for the coolest dad in town:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

Make sure that your dad’s phone is never on low battery mode by gifting him this wireless charger. He simply has to put his phone and other gadgets on it, and they will be fully charged within a few hours. Now he can never blame flimsy charging wires for his constant low battery again.

Price: $25.99

If your dad is someone who constantly loses his keys or phone, or keeps them somewhere and forgets about it, then this bluetooth tracker will help him find them. He simply needs to tie his keys to this tile and he can use the Tile app to ring his tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or he can ask his smart home device to find it for him. He can double press the button on his tile to make his phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Price: $25

If your dad loves music and enjoys singing along, he can have his own little concert in the bathroom with this bluetooth speaker. It is compact with a little extra depth, allowing for more robust sound quality than others. With HD audio performance and 5-watts of powerful sound, this shower speaker gives bigger bass without distortion, even at maximum volume. One can enjoy up to 10 hours of use between charges and fully recharge in just 3 hours! It comes with an in-built suction cup that can attach to any smooth surface. It’s a waterproof speaker that sticks to shower walls, windows, and more.

Price: $25.99

If your dad simply cannot kickstart his mornings without a cup of coffee then this will be the perfect present for him. This coffee maker has an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle. It produces 4 servings of smooth cold brew with any type of coffee grounds and is less acidic than traditional coffee brewing. The fine-mesh coffee filter in this cold brew coffee maker will keep grounds out of his freshly brewed pot - differing from other coffee machines. Tritan plastic withstands hot temperatures if he wants a hot cup of coffee.

Price: $29.88

Gift your grandfather a full body massage with this electric handheld massager that helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation. It is lightweight, versatile and simple to control and will help him get rid of all the anxiety, stress and knots in his body. The protective mesh cover is soft and skin friendly in order to have a smooth massage feel on the skin.

Price: $34.98

Now your dad can give himself a relaxing foot massage any time he wants with this foot massager. This foot massager uses a combination of kneading, rolling and arch scraping to help increase blood circulation and muscle relaxation. It has 3 custom modes to target the tip of your toes, arch of the foot, sole of the foot with adjustable kneading speed and a manual mode to target your areas such as calves with adjustable speed and two different massaging directions.

Price: $99

Everyone loves a good beard but no one appreciates a shabby beard. It is extremely vital to trim your beard every once in a while in order to give it a shape and enhance its growth. Gift your dad this beard trimmer so that his beard is always in shape. It lasts upto 60 minutes on a full charge and will give him the beard of his dreams. It has a unique one blade that will let you style, trim and shave, while keeping the skin feeling soft.

Price: $69.97

If your dad loves listening to music or simply needs noise-cancelling headphones so that he can attend his work meetings at home in peace, then these headphones are just what he needs. They provide a big sound in a comfortable package. They use external and internal microphones to detect and cancel out up to 95 percent of engine noise. It features transport, indoor, and outdoor modes that tailor sound cancellation to block specific sound waves more effectively.

Price: $89.99

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad says he wants nothing, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

