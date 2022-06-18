8 Late Father's day gifts under $210 for your super cool dad

Father’s day 2022 is right around the corner and I think all the father’s out there deserve something special. The pandemic had been bad on all of us but it has been especially difficult on the dads. With a lot of workplaces shutting, and finances coming to a stand still, a lot of fathers had still managed to keep a happy face on for their family and have kept it all going. So, this fathers day let’s give the dads all that they deserve and more and show them that they are loved and appreciated. However, shopping for your dad can be very difficult since they really don’t want anything most of the time. To make things easier for you, we have curated a list of products that they will definitely love and use all the time!

8 Products for the coolest dad in town for Father’s day:

Scroll down and take a look at the best gifts for your cool dad that he will actually love and use.

If reading is your dad’s favourite pass time then getting this kindle paperwhite for him is really going to brighten up him mood. He can store thousands of books, and get instant access to the latest releases. It has a high-resolution display and reads like real paper, it has no screen glare and is even visible in bright sunlight.

Price: $74.99

If your dad loves listening to music or simply needs noise-cancelling earbuds so that he can attend his work meetings at home in peace, then these earbuds are just what he needs. They provide a big sound in a comfortable package. They allow you to eliminate distractions, let your surroundings in, or a little bit of each. Crafted from soft silicone, they provide passive noise blocking with total comfort.

Price: $160.54

If your dad is someone who constantly loses his keys or phone, or keeps them somewhere and forgets about it, then this bluetooth tracker will help him find them. He simply needs to tie his keys to this tile and he can use the Tile app to ring his tile when it’s within Bluetooth range, or he can ask his smart home device to find it for him. He can double press the button on his tile to make his phone ring, even when it’s on silent.

Price: $19.99

If your dad is dreading missing his workout session because of his work, then this desk elliptical machine is just what he needs. He can continue to burn calories while working on his laptop, reading and even while attending a meeting. The LED Built-in display monitor in this machine keeps track of time, distance, scan, speed and calories burned. Depending on his needs and abilities, there are auto and manual speed levels for his choice. This machine improves body flexibility and muscle strength, as well as helps to promote cardiovascular functions and improves coordination of arms and legs.

Price: $209

Help your dad track his fitness activities and achieve his daily fitness goal with this smartwatch. This fitness tracker has a built-in high performance motion sensor that automatically monitors and detects the heart rate in real time, helps with better grasp changes for his health and accurately records calorie consumption, distance and steps. He can view historical data in the app “Hero Band III”. He can record his deep, light, and awake sleep patterns, and track his sleep quality status to get a better understanding of his health and make reasonable adjustments to his lifestyle. He can also set an alarm to wake him up softly every day.

Price: $32.29

Encourage your dad to stay fit and lose the dad bod with this health and fitness tracking band. They simply have to connect this band to their phones and see real-time pace and distance on their wrist. Apart from monitoring their physical activity, it also keeps a track of their sleep cycle, heart rate and step count. It more precisely tracks calorie burn, resting heart rate and heart rate zones.

Price: $75.99

Your dad is definitely going to showcase this wooden clock on his work desk forever! It is a PYROGRAPHY (wood burning) picture and it has much better quality then regular laser printing or engraving. The best quality and the highest resolution gives the best results for wood burning. You can choose any photo you want and add a private message in any text font or location you want. The image is burned into the wood, giving it an amazing look and texture. Due to the burning it will smell like a campfire.

Price: $89

If your dad is travelling for work, it is obvious that he will be carrying a lot of his electronics. There is a high possibility that all the various chargers and wires may get lost in the luggage. This is where the electronic organiser will come to his aid. It features multiple pockets of various sizes and provides great flexibility for organising electronic accessories. The heavy-duty, durable and water repellent nylon moulded case with an elegant design will protect his items from scratches, dust and accidental dropping.

Price: $19.49

This Father’s day make sure your dad knows just how much he is loved and appreciated by gifting him the perfect present. Dads are usually known to conceal their feelings and often need to be reminded that they are loved and valued. If your dad is a cool guy, then the products mentioned above will definitely bring a smile to his face and he will also be able to make use of them.

