8 Love Lessons To Learn From Shah Rukh Khan Movies

From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge to Kal Ho Na Ho, Shah Rukh Khan has always set a new bar for everyone through immense love. Here are the 8 love lessons to learn from the movies of Bollywood’s Badshaah.

Thanks to the Bollywood’s Badshah, every girl dreams of an intense lover like Veer Pratap Singh, a mischievous best friend like Aman Mathur and obedient son like Rahul Raichand. Shah Rukh Khan, redefined the meaning of love and friendship.

From the last 28 years, he taught numerous love lessons to have a happy and healthy relationship. From Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge to Kal Ho Na Ho, he set a new bar for everyone through immense love. Here are the 8 SRK movies that will give you some love and relationship positivity.

1. Never Let Go

Raj Malhotra, from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge taught us to never let go of the person you have fallen in love with. Fight against all odds and cross the seas, if you need to. He taught us that one should never give up and keep following their heart.

2. Soulmates Do Exist

Rahul, from Dil Toh Pagal Hai taught us that someone somewhere is made for us. We just need to put our faith in God and wait for everything to fall in its place at the right time. He taught us that destiny will bring us closer to our soulmate.

3. Live Every Moment With A Smile

Aman Mathur, from Kal Ho Na Ho taught us that we should live every moment without any grudges because every day brings a ray of different sunshine. He taught us that even if you know that your life is short, welcome it with open arms.

4. Don’t Let Ego Affect A Relationship

Raj Mathur, from Chalte Chalte taught us that marriage is a rollercoaster ride with ups and downs but we shouldn’t let them ruin the relationships. He taught us that there’s no space for ego in a married relationship.

5. True Love Lives Forever

Raj Aryan Malhotra, from Mohabbatein taught us that even heavenly powers cannot take someone away from you when you truly love someone with all your heart. He taught us that true love can be seeded in most poisonous hearts.

6. Love Has No Boundaries

Veer Pratap Singh, from Veer Zaara taught us that people might be divided by borders but they are all similar within hearts. He taught us that race, religion and nationality can never come in between two souls who love each other.

7. Love Is Friendship

Rahul Khanna, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai taught us that friendship is the first step towards love. He taught us that if you have feelings for someone, you should express your feelings to them before it’s too late.

8. Trust Your Partner

Gopal, from Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam taught us that trust is the foundation of a relationship. He taught us the importance of trust in a relationship and if a partner is extremely paranoid, they would end up loving their loved ones.

