8 Reasons why you keep falling for the wrong guy every time

While searching for true love, we often fall for the wrong person and at the end of the relationship, we hurt only ourselves. But do you know why this happens? Read below to find out.

Women often fall for the wrong guy. Initially, it all seems to be like a dream come true but soon they find that the person is a big flirt. At the end, women land up feeling hurt. Their quest for true love exhausts them and eventually, they start to lose faith in love. This happens because women are comparatively more vulnerable than men.

Women need to zero down why they constantly fall for the wrong guy. They need to make their priorities clear to have a good relationship. So, here we have compiled some factors that are responsible for falling for the wrong person in your life. Check them out below.

Here are the reasons why you get attracted to a wrong person:

1- You don’t like to be alone at all. Psychologists say, women, who enjoy their own company and love independence, generally don’t fall for the wrong guy easily. This is because they know how to fulfil their life in a better way by themselves.

2- Apart from finding true love, you don’t have any goal or aim in your life. You still haven’t found your need in life and are still a confused soul. Hence, you tend to rush towards any guy who shows a little affection for you. So, try to find your aim in life and work hard to achieve the goal. This will make you more confident.

3- Often you can sense that the person on your life is not genuine and he is playing with you. Still, you try to stick to that fake bonding just with the hope that you can finally change him. Eventually, your relationship ends and you feel hurt.

4- We tend to get attracted to those things that we are familiar with. So, women often end up falling for the same type of person.

5- You tend to choose men with commitment issues may be because you actually have that fear of commitment. And often people cannot understand that and so they keep rejecting good partners.

6- You don’t have any goals and priorities when you get in a relationship. You don’t know what do you want from a real bonding and what qualities you are expecting for in your partner.

7- You feel special when he excites and thrills you. But that doesn’t mean he is the perfect partner for your life.

8- Ignoring all red flags, you tend to overthink and create new imagination which doesn’t have any connection with the reality.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×