8 Signs that show you are in a happy and stable relationship

Are you finally in a stable relationship? Here are 8 signs to know if what you have is truly stable or not.

Being in a relationship is always exciting, but the rush of feelings often alters our sense of perception and makes us ignore some serious red flags. A long-term relationship isn’t easy and over the years, you might go through some really tough times when you will feel like that your relationship has finally hit rock bottom. And that’s when you need to look out for signs that your relationship is stable or not.

Stability in a relationship is not an all-time guaranteed offer. Regardless of how stable your relationship really is, there will be arguments, and there will be problems. The foundation of a stable relationship is built on trust, safety and loyalty. And if you guys have that, it doesn’t really matter what hardships life throws at you because together you will make it through.

On that note, let’s look at 8 signs that tell you are finally in a stable relationship.

You support each other’s individual growth

Couples in a stable relationship feel confident and safe with each other, which is why they support each other’s accomplishments as individuals. They will feel happy and help with each other’s career and hobbies.

On the other hand, when someone in the relationship is insecure, they might spend all their energy to keep their partner from doing what they love by distracting them.

You constantly rediscover each other

Couples in a stable relationship connect with each other in more than just one way. The partners like to learn more about each other with each passing day. This has mostly to do with the passion, experiences and interests. From little gestures like asking each other about their day to big changes, they find a way to adapt to each other and they love it. Whereas, in an unstable relationship, these things almost disappear.

You are comfortable spending time apart

Being able to do your own thing without worrying that your relationship might suffer is a solid sign that your relationship is stable. When you are in an unstable relationship, there is a constant fear that you will lose your partner if you focus on yourself or think about doing something individually.

You express your feelings

This includes love, affection, frustration and anger. You don’t give each other a silent treatment every time you disagree. One of the most important aspects of a stable relationship is that you are able to resolve a conflict without the silent treatment.

You don’t play the blame game

In a stable relationship, you’re both able to let go of the unimportant things and don’t fight to get an upper hand in the argument. You will need to feel the need to blame your partner for the mistakes. A stable couple tries to understand each other’s point of view with communicating in a healthy way.

You try to make their relationship work

Working on the relationship is a sure-shot sign of being emotionally mature enough to have a healthy bond. It is like providing emotional support to the partner when the going gets tough. It is also about giving up on silly problems and looking at the big picture.

You are not the only one making compromises

Compromise is always a two-way street in a stable relationship. You prioritise each other’s needs and accept each other’s decision. There is a balance in your relationship that makes it healthy and stable.

You are sure about the future

You met someone. Life is beautiful. You’re happy. Fast forward to a few months and that’s when you start thinking if this relationship is meant to be. But don’t worry! If you are with the right person, then the thought of your partner leaving you will not plague your mind. You will be certain about the future when you’re in a stable relationship.

ALSO READ: THESE are the signs that show you are dating a commitment phobe

ALSO READ: 7 Signs prove that you are in a rebound relationship

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×