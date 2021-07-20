8 Things you need if your relationship starts to smell like rotten eggs and regrets

If you feel that the spark in your relationship is wearing out and the intimacy and silly sweet talks are dying, here are 8 tips for you to consider. Check it out!

Relationships are not always going to be the same. It’s all about who’s going to stick by your side through the thick and thin and keep you happy always. But blame it on the world, work, stressful office hours and sometimes the anxiety of the future takes the attention he has been giving you for all this while to a different place. As you start to feel the connection losing its spark and your love fading its intensity and when you start questioning yourself whether this relationship is worth all the effort you put in and regrets from the past comes flooding in, it's exactly when you should space out and do some thinking.

If you really want to work out and give it another shot, communicate with your partner how exactly you are feeling and how deprived of love it feels even though you are in a relationship. Make your move and start winning back that lost attention, old school love and everything you desire with these simple tips.

Gift them your love

Don’t hesitate to give what you are asking for. Also, make sure you surprise each other and don’t wait for the perfect timing. Watches, cool tee shirts, shoes are cool but gift them something more exciting like a fragrance that leaves a romantic touch in its own subtle way.

Or everyday useful products like wallets and keychains that remind them of your face every time they look at it even in your absence. You can also sneak in a romantic love letter inside the wallet before gifting it to your partner.

Coat the sorries with chocolates

Mistakes and impulsive harsh talks are not to be given second chances and red flags are not to be ignored but the problem is when you are in love, you tend to be blind to those. If you are the one at fault, know how to apologise sweetly and if he is the one, don’t be okay with just mere words of sorry. Let him put in some effort, buy you chocolates and flowers and that's never too much to ask for.

Never skip eating breakfast together

Sometimes we really don’t know what exactly went wrong in the relationship and we tend to be okay with whatever little we get from it. Well, that’s not okay! The important step is to start your day by talking to each other and the best time of the day is the breakfast hour. You can sit at the table and talk about your day, keep each other updated on your personal work-life and other plans you have.

Workout together

This point is especially valid for married couples who embrace the voidness in their relationship without knowing how to spice things up. An ideal way is to work out together and help each other get fit. Couples who work out together are the kind that grows old happily together.

Celebrate life whenever you can

Birthdays, anniversaries and your little successes are to be cherished but what about the day you feel really low? What about the day your co-worker ditched you for the movies? Know what mood your partner is in and try to be their source of happiness by relegating the sad thoughts and filling them with your love. Romantic dates need not always be in fancy restaurants and luxury parks, you can decorate your space at home and surprise your partner.

Do skincare and chill together

There is something so adorable about couples who do skincare together. It connects you to a more personal scale and lets you be each other's best friends. That peaceful time can also be a good conversation starter.

Find time for each other

Be a part of each other's little things. Find time to cook and bake together even though you have no idea of what you are doing because it's not about who made the tastiest cake but about the moments you spend together in passionate love.

Forgive, forget and communicate your thoughts. Unfortunately, we have not yet mastered the art of mind-reading. So, let your partner know how you're feeling and don’t let your relationship smell like rotten eggs and regrets.

