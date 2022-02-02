8 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day gifts under Rs 1600 that you can give your partner who is always working

The month of love is finally here and if you have someone special to share it with, then you should really not miss an opportunity to show them you care. Valentine’s Day is a day especially dedicated to lovers and you should not be ashamed to cherish it. If your partner is a workaholic and spends most of their time working at the office on their desk from home, show them you are proud of them with these thoughtful gifts.

Bella Vita Organic Aroma Candles

These candles with a soothing aroma will help them destress after a long, exhausting day so that they can enjoy a peaceful sleep. These candles are also a great way to create a romantic atmosphere so that you can cook their favourite dinner and surprise them at home!

Price: Rs.366

Moon Lamp With Humidifier

They can place this cool lamp with a humidifier on their work, which will help them work at night as well as keep them calm. It can provide different fascinating lights to match your mood and room decor, each light colour can be made dimmer or brighter. In addition to being used as a LED light, this product can also be used as a personal aroma diffuser for a soothing aromatherapy. So you can wake up every morning to a refreshing scent.

Price: Rs.649

Mug Warmer

If they simply cannot get through their day without a cup of coffee or tea, then they will definitely cherish this mug warmer. If their cup of coffee ever gets cold while they’re attending a meeting, this warmer will instantly heat it up. It does not boil and slow heats thereby preserving the original taste.

Price: Rs.1199

Peach Goma Pillow Gift

This adorable pillow will always remind them how much you love and adore them. It will also make a good back support for them while they are working. It will also make a great cuddle partner for them on days when you are not around.

Price: Rs.360

Karaoke Microphone With Speaker

If your partner is a bathroom singer and if singing makes them destress, gift them this karaoke mic so that they can actually take a break and enjoy their day off! It has a noise cancellation function and a wireless capacitive microphone so that they can enjoy singing wonderful music by themselves.

Price: Rs.565

Cute Planter

If your partner is a fan of greenery and finds their work desk their safe haven, then these cute planters will elevate the look of their desk. It comes with a water drainage hole at the bottom that allows water to flow through soil so live plants stay.

Price: Rs.575

Heating Bag

On days when your girl is dealing with that time of the month, this adorable heating bag will relieve her cramps when you cannot. It includes a safe auto shut-off built-in to prevent overheating. This is also a great gift for your boyfriend if he often deals with back aches and stiff necks.

Price: Rs.349

Popcorn Maker

If your partner loves to snack and take little breaks between work, then this popcorn maker is perfect for them! They can make popcorn in minutes without the use of oil. It includes a kernel measuring cup for perfect results batch after batch. The kernel measuring cup also doubles as a butter melting tray.

Price: Rs.1595

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.