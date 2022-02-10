8 Valentines gifts that will feel like a virtual hug for your long distance partner

Long distance relationships are not easy and are even more difficult on special days. With Valentine’s right around the corner, it is really difficult for long distant partners to stay positive. Distance and time apart from someone can be hard, but no matter who and where they are, let them know you have a piece of them with you at all times. If you want to bring a smile to your partner’s face from a distance, here are a few thoughtful and romantic valentines gifts that will feel like a virtual hug for your partner.

Oye Happy Premium Mug

Surprise your long distance partner with this romantic mug that says he/she is worth all the distance between you two. Every morning when your partner sips on their first cup of coffee, they will be reminded that they are worth all the hardships of a relationship in two different cities or countries. This is a surprise to melt your partner with its thoughtfulness and cuteness.

Price: Rs.299

Engage L’amante Sunkissed Perfume

Since you cannot hug your girlfriend every single day and embrace her scent, at least you will know exactly what she smells like by gifting her this perfume. This fragrance complements a woman who is bold and intoxicating. It has contrasting notes of blueberry, tiger orchid and sandalwood.

Price: Rs.729

Dynamocks Crew Length Socks

These adorable socks will give your partner’s feet all the cosiness and warmth, and will remind them that even though they may have missed out on endless pizza and burger dates, you are still always close to their heart.

Price: Rs.299

Zoci Voci Telepathy Lamp

This long distance touch lamp is probably the cutest and most romantic thing you can gift your partner! It comes with a set of two lamps - one for you and one for your partner. At home, you can just place your palm on this lamp and your partner’s lamp in another city or country will also light up so that they know you’re thinking of them.

Price: Rs.5999

Sqinelli Scented Candle

This vanilla scented candle will soothe your partner’s room and calm their mind after a long, stressful day. It is skillfully enhanced with all natural essential oils and has a therapeutic value to get that perfect peace of mind. The transparent jar allows the light of the flame to shine through when burning. The adorable love you sticker on the jar will remind them of your eternal love for them that shines just as bright as the candle.

Price: Rs.199

Ubrighty Hand Casting Kit

This kit is great for those couples who are going to be together on Valentine’s day and then part ways again. You can now create a mould of your hands held together so that you are always reminded of each other’s love and support. This rubbery mould captures every fine line and fingerprint and forms a stronger mould.

Price: Rs.1349

Hot & Bold Couple Matching Bracelets

These bracelets allow those apart to believe in love, to feel connected and to one day see each other again. Distance and time apart from someone can be hard, but no matter who and where they are, let them know you have a piece of them with you at all times. They feature an evil eye stone to shield your relationship from all the bad in the world and a strong elastic which means you can wear these every day and not worry about them breaking.

Price: Rs.329

Indigifts Reversible Hug Cushion

Love expressed through long warm hugs is always taken. Make your forever companion feel that cosiness with you or without you as they get all comfy with this snuggable reversible velvet cushion that they can cuddle with when you aren’t around. A heart-melting quote printed on both sides of the big cushion with a cover will surely make your partner feel your presence when given as a Valentine’s day gift or hug day gift.

Price: Rs.999

