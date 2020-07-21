  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

9 Telltale signs the guy is really worth your time and energy

Even if girls like a guy a lot and are ready to give a commitment, always ask yourself is he really worth your time? Well, if you see the below-mentioned signs in him, then definitely he is the one.
2100 reads Mumbai
9 Telltale signs the guy is really worth your time and energy9 Telltale signs the guy is really worth your time and energy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When girls start to date a guy, they invest a lot of time and energy in the relation. It becomes an important part of their life. But is the guy worth all the time? When people start to like someone initially, they really don’t think about other aspects. Later if the guy doesn't live upto the expectations, the relation starts deteriorating.

So, that’s why you need to ask yourself if he really deserves your time. And for that, there are certain ways. Read on to know.

How to know if he really is worth your time?

1-  He makes you feel like a special person and not someone ordinary because he also knows that you deserve the best.

2-  He looks at you like you are the most amazing person he has ever seen. Seeing you makes him happy.

3-  He is basically a very kind person who communicates with everyone very kindly.

4-  He doesn’t only respect you, but he respects all women. He believes in equality.

5-  Whatever you say, he listens to you carefully. And your words are his first priority. He remembers everything that you have said.

6-  The guy does not hesitate to show his affection and admiration towards you. He can show his interest in you openly and tell you how much he likes you.

7-  The man will make others understand that he is only yours. Even if other women try to flirt with him, he shows zero interest in them.

8-  You will get to know why it’s important for him to take efforts for you.

9-  He will always support you. The man will always be with you to encourage you.

Credits :bolde, your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement