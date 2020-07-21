9 Telltale signs the guy is really worth your time and energy

Even if girls like a guy a lot and are ready to give a commitment, always ask yourself is he really worth your time? Well, if you see the below-mentioned signs in him, then definitely he is the one.

When girls start to date a guy, they invest a lot of time and energy in the relation. It becomes an important part of their life. But is the guy worth all the time? When people start to like someone initially, they really don’t think about other aspects. Later if the guy doesn't live upto the expectations, the relation starts deteriorating.

So, that’s why you need to ask yourself if he really deserves your time. And for that, there are certain ways. Read on to know.

How to know if he really is worth your time?

1- He makes you feel like a special person and not someone ordinary because he also knows that you deserve the best.

2- He looks at you like you are the most amazing person he has ever seen. Seeing you makes him happy.

3- He is basically a very kind person who communicates with everyone very kindly.

4- He doesn’t only respect you, but he respects all women. He believes in equality.

5- Whatever you say, he listens to you carefully. And your words are his first priority. He remembers everything that you have said.

6- The guy does not hesitate to show his affection and admiration towards you. He can show his interest in you openly and tell you how much he likes you.

7- The man will make others understand that he is only yours. Even if other women try to flirt with him, he shows zero interest in them.

8- You will get to know why it’s important for him to take efforts for you.

9- He will always support you. The man will always be with you to encourage you.

