9 Telltale signs your relationship isn’t worth saving anymore

Sometimes walking away from a relationship is the best thing you can do for yourself and your partner. Here are 9 signs that show that your relationship is not worth fighting for anymore.

Most relationships start on a high note but a few months into it, and it all seems to go haywire. As beautiful as having someone by your side is, it can be tricky to hold on to them forever. While some relationships are meant to last a lifetime, others crash and burn. A bad relationship will only make your life harder as after a while, you won’t be able to handle the fights and disagreements.

Giving your all to a relationship that is not worth saving can be exhausting and will lead to chaos. A toxic relationship leads to monumental damage to people and families. Not only will it have a bad impact on your personal life, but it will also affect you mentally and ruin your professional life. If you think your relationship is headed towards its doom, then you might want to know for sure. But how can you be sure if your relationship is not worth saving anymore?

Here are the signs that show that your relationship is not worth saving anymore.

1- Did you change yourself to become someone your partner wanted you to be? Wanting to change for your partner is not bad unless it means losing your own identity. If you regret changing something about yourself, chances are you will start resenting your partner very soon.

2- They are no longer ‘your’ person – the one you go-to for all your problems, the one who makes life easier, the one you tell all your secrets to. If you find it difficult to open up to your partner lately, then you might want to reconsider your relationship.

3- You and your partner hardly spend any time together. Regardless of how hard you try; your partner always cancels on you. When you really love someone, you do your best to find time for them.

4- You can’t seem to meet in the middle. Every time you try to resolve an issue, it turns into an argument. If that’s the case, then there’s something wrong.

5- You no longer feel butterflies in your stomach. Of course, the initial excitement fades away with time, but that doesn’t mean that the sparks will die too. When you’re in love, the thought of the person instantly makes you smile. If you no longer feel that way then that’s not a good sign either.

6- Real life is nothing like a rom-com, but it doesn’t mean that your relationship should be boring either. If you’re unable to bring back the excitement no matter how hard you both try, that could mean that your relationship is only hanging by a thread.

7- You think that your partner is dragging you down, instead of inspiring you. One of the most important aspects of any relationship is personal and mutual growth, but if that’s not happening for you guys then you need to think things through.

8- A relationship is all about “give” and “take.” Both partners need to make equal efforts to make things work. However, if you feel you’re the only one trying to strengthen your relationship, then you might want to get out of the relationship before things take an ugly turn.

9- Fights are a normal part of any relationship. You will cry but always have someone to wipe the tears. However, if all your partner does is hurt you, then it is unhealthy. Your relationship should be the source of your happiness - there’s no other way around it.

ALSO READ: Are you thinking about dating after divorce? THESE are the tips to follow

Share your comment ×