9 Things to keep in mind when your ex texts you out of blue

It is weird when your ex tries to get in touch with you out of the blue. Read on to know how you can handle it.

Have you been getting texts from your ex lately? For some, it is not a big deal but for others, it can be shocking and difficult – especially when things ended on a bitter note. But since you’re here, we are guessing that getting back in touch with the ghosts of your past is not something you are looking for.

Breakups are always difficult, even when it is a mutual decision. A love relationship coming to an end brings with it an array of painful emotions. And the aftermath is a bigger struggle. When you have finally moved on and got closure, you suddenly see your ex’s message popping on your phone screen. So, how do you handle a situation like this? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Read on to know how you to handle it when your ex reaches out to you again.

1. Carefully think about the impact it will have on you. If it’s too painful and might threaten your new-found happiness, ignore the message and move on. You don't owe them any explanation.

2. If there are still feelings, you might feel an urgency to reply to their text immediately. Don’t do that! Instead, take your time to gather your thoughts and reply calmly.

3. If you’re currently dating somebody, take into account their feelings before you reply to your ex. Think about how you would feel in case your current partner’s ex contacted them.

4. If you ended things well, then there is no harm in responding to their text. However, you should carefully craft your reply to know what their real intentions are.

5. Regardless of how you respond, don’t rush into things. You might end up being where you are. If you want to get back together with them, set some boundaries before you show them that you’re interested.

6. Make sure that you both are on the same page. And the best way to do that is by having an open and honest conversation from the beginning. Let them know if you don’t feel comfortable talking to them or otherwise.

7. Find a good reason why you want to get back together with your ex. There must have been a reason why you guys broke up – you don’t want to end up at the same place again.

8. If you don’t want to date your ex, let them know. They might take your conversation as a hint that they still have a chance with you.

9. Don’t reply to your ex if you’re looking for closure. You are the only one who has to find it in yourself to move on and get on with your life. Talking to your ex will only make things worse.

