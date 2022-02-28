Advice that every wife who is considering a divorce needs to know

Whether or not it was you who decided to call off your marriage, considering separation or a divorce can be nerve-wracking. Cohabitation ensures that you are connected to your spouse on a deeper level which may make it all the more difficult for you to go your own separate ways. Even so, if divorce is in your future, then here are a few tips that can help you process your emotions and the legalities of divorce in a more organized manner.

Begin your journey to financial stability

While you may wish to end your marriage irrespective of your financial condition, if you have been a dependant on your spouse, there is no better time to start becoming financially independent. Whether it is for supporting yourself, or your kids or even pursuing a further education to enter the workforce; you must carefully plan your finances.

So that even if your soon to be ex-husband cuts you off from fiscal support, you can be prepared to support yourself.

Maintain a diary with your schedule for divorce proceedings

There is a lot of red tape around getting legally separated from your spouse. You would have meetings with your attorney, deadlines for submitting paperwork, and even court visits. So, it may help to maintain a written record that tells you how to plan the legalities of the termination of your marriage. Should you have kids, there could be further meetings to discuss custody arrangements and then subsequent arrangements for them to meet the kids or even share custody. You may be feeling a rollercoaster of emotions at this time, so penning down important dates can only help you stay organised during this trying time.

Quit social media for a while

At a time when you are undergoing an emotional turmoil, the last thing you want to see is happy families of your friends on social media. So, be a bit cautious about the kind of information you consume so as to ensure that it does not negatively impact your mental health. You must also refrain from calling out your spouse for cheating on you or penning posts that blame them for the end of your marriage. Such posts could amount to defamation or slander as you step in the court of law for getting a divorce.

It is best to go on a social media detox until you have sorted out the troubles in your marriage or decided to separate from your spouse.

