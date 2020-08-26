Ae Dil Hai Mushkil To Lamhe: 4 Bollywood movies that showcased the bittersweet pain of unrequited love

One-sided love is waiting for something that might never happen. Here is the list of 4 Bollywood movies that showcased the bittersweet pain of unrequited love.

“Ek Tarfa Pyaar Ki Taaqat Hi Kuch Aur Hoti Hai, Auro Ke Rishton Ki Tarah Yeh Do Logon Mein Nahi Bat'ti Sirf Mera Haq Hai Ispe” - Tahir Taliyar Khan, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Shah Rukh Khan).

Undoubtedly, falling in love is one of the most beautiful feelings in the world. But, this beautiful feeling can turn into a bittersweet pain when the love is not reciprocated and shatter someone into pieces.

One-sided love is genuine, truthful and unconditional. One just keeps pouring love without expecting anything in return and pray the best for them. With many blockbuster movies, Bollywood has taught us ‘Ek Tarfa Pyaar Ki Taaqat’. Here are the 4 movies that delved into the depths of one-sided love.

1. Lamhe

One of the most controversial movies of its time, Lamhe is a tale of complicated and unrequited love. It took years for Viren (Anil Kapoor) to heal his broken heart after losing Pallavi (Sridevi), who didn’t know how much he loved her. But Pallavi’s daughter Pooja, who is her spitting image, falls in love with Viren not knowing that he had loved her mother back in the day. While Viren never gets over his feelings for Pallavi, he eventually confesses his love for Pooja.

“Pyar Mein Dil Ki Baat Dil Mein Nahi Rakhni Chahiye, Keh Zaroor Deni Chahiye” – Prem Anand (Anupam Kher).

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The movie deals with the complications and blurred lines between love and friendship. The plot of the movie revolves around Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor) who is an unrequited lover who refuses to take no as an answer and give up. From the heart-touching dialogues to the high-intensity songs, this movie is a great tale of unrequited love.

“Aasan Hai Kya Aisi Mohabbat Karna, Jiske Badle Mohabbat Na Mile?” – Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor).

3. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

Although, the movie revolves around the main love story of Naina (Deepika Padukone) and Kabir (Ranbir Kapoor); But, Aditi’s (Kalki Koechlin) one-sided love for Avi (Aditya Roy Kapoor) is something worth mentioning. Being a strong woman, she pulls herself back up knowing that nothing would ever happen between them and moves on. She finds her happiness in her fiancé who truly loves her and makes her happy.

“Main Tumhare Saath Do Minute Aur Rahi Toh Mujhe Tumse Pyaar Ho Jaayega Firse, Aur Tumhe Nahi Hoga Firse” – Naina (Deepika Padukone).

4. Dil Chahta Hai

Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna) falls in the most unconventional type of love with Tara (Dimple Kapadia) who is not only a divorcee but also older than him and an alcohol addict. He knew that nothing could ever happen between them so he decides to never confess his love to her until everyone finds out.

“Pyaar Soch Samajh Kar Nahi Kiya Jaata, Bas Ho Jaata Hai” - Siddharth (Akshaye Khanna).

Also Read: 8 Love Lessons To Learn From Shah Rukh Khan Movies

Credits :

Share your comment ×