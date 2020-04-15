Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan: How compatible Aquarius and Scorpio are in a relationship 

When it comes to relationships, they need more than just love to work. Relationships take effort, understanding and patience among other things to make a relationship last. Couples who have made their relationships last for that long, have not only mastered the art of living together but also are prospering together.

One of Bollywood's favourite couples is Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. The two got married in 2017 and more than 10 years later, are still together, have a daughter Aradhya together. They have been together through ups and downs, encouraged each other and always been proud of their partner's success. So how compatible really are the two based on their zodiac signs? Find out.

Abhishek Bachchan - Aquarius

Born on February 5, Abhishek Bachchan is a true-blue Aquarius man. He is popular and has a close-knit group since he takes time to trust and open up to people. He is an ardent believe of honesty, which is no problem for his wife, a Scorpio, who doesn't believe in lying or hurting somebody, making them compatible. Abhishek has an unyielding passion towards his wife who is the centre of his universe and does his bit to always make their relationship interesting and ensures sparks are always flying.

He is also known to be more intellectual and practical rather than soft and emotional and is always ready to help out, making him appealing and charming.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Scorpio

Born on November 1, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Scorpio woman who is extremely loyal and fiercely protective about those she loves. If she doesn't get the attention she wants from her partner, she can become incredibly jealous. She has a passion for life and an enthusiastic approach towards every situation, making her appealing to the Abhishek's Aquarius nature who is known to be mostly skeptical. She is also extremely aware of what she wants from her partner and her life. Witty by nature, she always finds a way to fill a gap with her conversations if the relationship gets too mundane.