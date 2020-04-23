Ajay Devgn, Kajol to Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna: 10 Bollywood couples who fell in love on a film set
You should keep your professional and personal lives separate, right? But sometimes that just doesn’t work out and you end up falling in love with your co-worker. Like any other workplace, love can blossom on the sets of a Bollywood movie and even commercials. Thanks to the romantic storylines that are so good that some actors just can’t stop but fall in love with each other.
It is evident that the love bug bites many actors on the sets of their movies, but only some of those relationships last. And some go so far that they end up taking vows together. From veteran celebs to the millennials, many Bollywood couples have tied the knot giving us ultimate relationship goals. We have compiled a list of famous couples from the industry whose on-set chemistry blossomed into a real-life relationship. These love stories prove that if it's meant-to-be, it’ll happen.
Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of reel to real Bollywood romances.
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan developed feelings for the angry young man of Bollywood on the sets of their film, Guddi. Amitabh Bachchan, however, took time to reciprocate the feelings and fell in love with Jaya on the sets of Ek Nazar.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol
Repost @officialhumansofbombay We met 25 years ago, on the sets of Hulchul–I was ready for the shot & asked, ‘Where’s my hero?’ Someone pointed him out–he was broodily sitting in a corner. So 10 minutes before I met him, I bitched about him! We began talking on set & became friends. I was dating someone at the time & so was he–I’ve even complained about my then boyfriend to him! Soon, we both broke up with our significant others. Neither of us proposed–it was understood that we were to be together. It went from hand-holding to a lot more before we knew it! We used to go for dinners & so many drives–he lived in Juhu & I, in South Bombay, so half our relationship was in the car! My friends warned me about him–he had quite a reputation. But he was different with me–that’s all I knew. We’d been dating for 4 years, when we decided to get married. His parents were on board, but my dad didn’t talk to me for 4 days. He wanted me to focus on my career, but I was firm & he eventually came around. Again, there was no proposal–we just knew we wanted to spend our lives together. We got married at home & gave the media the wrong venue–we wanted it to be our day. We had a Punjabi ceremony & a Marathi one! I remember, during the pheras Ajay was desperately trying to get the pandit to hurry up & even tried to bribe him! I wanted a long honeymoon–so we travelled to Sydney, Hawaii, Los Angeles… But 5 weeks into it, he fell sick & said, ‘Baby, book me on the next flight home!’ We were supposed to do Egypt, but we cut it short. Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G, but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day–the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after that–it was tough. But eventually it worked out–we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much–we’ve formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new. Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter & vice versa. Like right now I’m thinking that he owes me a trip to Egypt!
It was not love at first sight for these two, but their story does feel like straight from a movie. Initially at loggerheads with each other, Kajol and Ajay fell in love eventually on the sets of their movie, Hulchul. After dating for 4 years, the couple decided to tie the knot in 1999.
Dharmendra and Hema Malini
Love blossomed for this evergreen couple in 1970, on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra was married but couldn’t stop himself from falling in love with the “Dream Girl”. She didn’t reciprocate the feelings initially but finally gave in due to Dharmendra’s constant efforts to woo her. They tied the knot in 1980.
Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
They first met on the sets of Zahreela Insaan and became instant friends. In fact, Rishi Kapoor in an interview said that Neetu was his confidante with whom he discussed his girlfriends and heartbreaks. The realization of his love for Neetu came to Rishi when he went outstation to shoot for Barood. He wrote a telegram that read “Yeh Sikhni badi yaad aati hai”. The commitment-phobic Rishi finally committed to Neetu and tied the knot later.
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan
This power couple fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008. They both had worked together in the past in LOC Kargil and Omkara but it was not until Tashan when the sparks flew. They finally tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony with close family and friends.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer and Deepika's romance flourished during their 2013 film, Ram Leela. While it was love at first sight for Ranveer who saw the beauty at an award show but Deepika took her time to reciprocate the same feelings. The duo dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot in 2018.
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar
They met each other on the sets of a shoot for Filmfare magazine where Akshay Kumar developed an instant crush on Twinkle. However, it was not until International Khiladi that they fell for each other and started dating. The two got married in 2001.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
One of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli met on the sets of a commercial of a Shampoo Brand in 2013. They tied the knot after dating for more than 4 years in 2017.
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza
This cute couple first met on the sets of the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and developed a strong bond which later grew into love. At first, Genelia thought of Riteish as a spoiled brat but changed her opinion once they started shooting the movie. And the rest is history.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
These two became close friends on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and this friendship continued until things took a serious turn and they fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan. Abhishek popped the question on the sets of Guru and they finally got married in 2007.
