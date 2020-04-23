Ajay Devgn, Kajol to Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna: 10 Bollywood couples who fell in love on a film set

Love can blossom anywhere! This is true for these Bollywood couples who met on the sets of their movies and fell in love.

You should keep your professional and personal lives separate, right? But sometimes that just doesn’t work out and you end up falling in love with your co-worker. Like any other workplace, love can blossom on the sets of a Bollywood movie and even commercials. Thanks to the romantic storylines that are so good that some actors just can’t stop but fall in love with each other.

It is evident that the love bug bites many actors on the sets of their movies, but only some of those relationships last. And some go so far that they end up taking vows together. From veteran celebs to the millennials, many Bollywood couples have tied the knot giving us ultimate relationship goals. We have compiled a list of famous couples from the industry whose on-set chemistry blossomed into a real-life relationship. These love stories prove that if it's meant-to-be, it’ll happen.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the world of reel to real Bollywood romances.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Jaya Bachchan developed feelings for the angry young man of Bollywood on the sets of their film, Guddi. Amitabh Bachchan, however, took time to reciprocate the feelings and fell in love with Jaya on the sets of Ek Nazar.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol

It was not love at first sight for these two, but their story does feel like straight from a movie. Initially at loggerheads with each other, Kajol and Ajay fell in love eventually on the sets of their movie, Hulchul. After dating for 4 years, the couple decided to tie the knot in 1999.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini

Love blossomed for this evergreen couple in 1970, on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawan. Dharmendra was married but couldn’t stop himself from falling in love with the “Dream Girl”. She didn’t reciprocate the feelings initially but finally gave in due to Dharmendra’s constant efforts to woo her. They tied the knot in 1980.

Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

They first met on the sets of Zahreela Insaan and became instant friends. In fact, Rishi Kapoor in an interview said that Neetu was his confidante with whom he discussed his girlfriends and heartbreaks. The realization of his love for Neetu came to Rishi when he went outstation to shoot for Barood. He wrote a telegram that read “Yeh Sikhni badi yaad aati hai”. The commitment-phobic Rishi finally committed to Neetu and tied the knot later.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

This power couple fell in love on the sets of Tashan in 2008. They both had worked together in the past in LOC Kargil and Omkara but it was not until Tashan when the sparks flew. They finally tied the knot in 2012 in a private ceremony with close family and friends.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika's romance flourished during their 2013 film, Ram Leela. While it was love at first sight for Ranveer who saw the beauty at an award show but Deepika took her time to reciprocate the same feelings. The duo dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot in 2018.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar

They met each other on the sets of a shoot for Filmfare magazine where Akshay Kumar developed an instant crush on Twinkle. However, it was not until International Khiladi that they fell for each other and started dating. The two got married in 2001.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

One of the most talked-about couples of Bollywood, actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli met on the sets of a commercial of a Shampoo Brand in 2013. They tied the knot after dating for more than 4 years in 2017.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

This cute couple first met on the sets of the movie Tujhe Meri Kasam and developed a strong bond which later grew into love. At first, Genelia thought of Riteish as a spoiled brat but changed her opinion once they started shooting the movie. And the rest is history.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

These two became close friends on the sets of Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and this friendship continued until things took a serious turn and they fell in love on the sets of Umrao Jaan. Abhishek popped the question on the sets of Guru and they finally got married in 2007.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×