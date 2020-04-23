Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: How compatible is a Virgo man with a Capricorn woman? Find out

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna: Find out whether or not they are compatible based on their zodiac signs and personality traits.

Matches are made in heaven and this is true for quite a lot of people who believe in it. Whether you call it the power of the universe or just pure fate, some things are just meant to be and so is the case when it comes to people falling in love. While this is the case, it does not always mean that people are compatible. Each person is different which is why even though they are together, it does not always mean they are compatible.

So, we got a few of our Bollywood couples evaluated to find out their zodiac compatibility. Here’s how compatible Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are:

Akshay Kumar - Virgo

Born on 9th September, Akshay Kumar is a Virgo which means he likes everything in life to be perfect. Belonging to an Earth sign, he is pretty grounded and logical. He is super focused on achieving his goals which is why he is always working too hard. Being a Virgo, he lacks the commitment bug. That does not mean he isn’t emotional, he is just not too romantic to express it.

Twinkle Khanna - Capricorn

As a Capricorn born on 29th December, Twinkle is super emotional and a hopeless romantic. She longs for people who make her feel special. Just like Akshay, she is goal-oriented and focused. Just like Virgos, Capricorns are an earth sign which is why they are grounded and love being their usual self.

Compatibility:

When in love, Virgos and Capricorns create a great connection. They both belong to the earth element which is why their love affair lasts long. A Capricorn woman mends the gap that is created by the lack of emotion that a Virgo man shows. However, when they both face something together, they are most likely to be a powerful couple like nothing else. They have an underlying understanding and bond that nobody understands but, they are definitely a solid couple when they come together!

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :ganehsaspeaks

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×