Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Amazing return gifts for your friends who threw a birthday party for you

Surprises and gifts make everyone happy. They are the symbol of love and also reminds us that we are being remembered and valued in our friends’ minds. Did your friends and family throw a ravishing birthday or graduation party for you? Did you receive gifts from them that you always wanted and had mentioned to them in casual conversations? Did they make you feel extremely delighted and happy? If yes, then it's time to return that gesture but why wait for their birthday when you can do it today! Return gifts are a cultural gesture that originated in India where anyone who visits your home, attends a party or wedding ceremony gets a return gift as a token of love and gratitude. Let’s not kill this beautiful tradition and give our friends and family the coolest thing to make them happy just the way they made you smile. Here are 6 gifting ideas that are perfect for a return present.

Dream Catcher

Getting a common gift for everyone is the best way not to disappoint anyone. A dream catcher thus becoming the ideal option to brighten up their day and night. A dream catcher is intended to protect the sleeping individual from negative dreams while letting only positive dreams pass through. It’s a meaningful gift that wishes good and showers positivity.

Price: Rs 649

Deal: Rs 449

Buy Now

Fabric set

This gift would mean so much especially for your family friends and also other acquaintances who have helped you through in life. The fabric set comes in a pretty gift box and you don’t have to worry about stitching and fitting like those with ready-made clothes.

Price: Rs 1499

Deal: Rs 439

Buy Now

Metal Jewellery Set

A stunning metal jewellery set can be a useful gift for your girl gang that they can don it to the parties and celebrations yet to come. This set consists of white gold plated Austrian crystal pendant necklace set with one pair of earrings and one bracelet.

Price: Rs 3999

Deal: Rs 371

Buy Now

Buddha Incense Smoke Burner Fountain

This cute showpiece Buddha statue can also be used as an incense burner and is an incredible return gift item that's both meaningful and useful.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 110

Buy Now

Metal Solid Bowl Gift Set

Glowing antique elegant bowl and spoon set is a luxe-looking gift that can be used on festive occasions. It can be used as a decor item and is something everyone will like no matter what!

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 190

Buy Now

Flower Vase with artificial flowers

A beautiful flower set with a green vase adds a dose of contemporary aesthetics to your tabletops, window tops, etc. After all, there ain’t a person who wouldn’t love flowers and planters as return gifts.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 490

Buy Now

Shop these 6 return gift items and surprise our family and friends the way you want to.

Also Read: 7 Self care products that will let you take a break from life under 30 USD