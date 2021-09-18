Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Contemporary and minimalistic jewellery that looks perfect for your WFH meetings
While we have relegated our fancy clothes and statement accessories owing to the current pandemic-stricken world, jobs and everything else have found their digital route to bloom. As only our face is visible during meetings and discussions through the digital mode of communication, apart from picking outfits with pretty collars, stunning jewellery can also add oomph to your looks. So here we bring to you 6 amazing accessories that are minimal, contemporary and perfect for any WFH meetings and at-home dates.
Charm Bracelet
This gold plated bracelet comes in a set of 4 and is currently a trendy piece that's super chic and pretty to look at.
Leaf Wrap Ring
As one tends to use hand gestures to explain and communicate clearly in digital meetings, your hands are put into scrutiny. This is why stunning rings and chic hand accessories should be your go-to choice to look presentable for the event.
Floral Set
Wearing matchy-match set jewellery featuring cool earrings and a dainty necklace is a winning choice to look effortlessly put together.
Hairclip
If earrings and necklaces are not your thing, opt for quirky hair accessories to add some colours and life to your pleasant look for the work.
Brass & Crystal Drop Earrings
This designer piece is a show-stopping number with its minimal charms and contemporary aesthetics making it a conversation starter piece that’ll go well with all outfits.
Crystal Heart Pendant
Simple yet stunning, this crystal heart glow pendant necklace is uniquely perfect and thoughtful for your loved ones as a gift.
These beautiful pieces of jewellery are also a great gifting option to your loved ones.
