Amazon Deal of the Day: 6 Last minute Raksha Bandhan gifting ideas for your brother who deserves only the best

The much-awaited festival of the season is finally here. Raksha Bandhan not only celebrates the bond of siblings but also the protective love you share with everyone you know and mean something to you. The modern-day customs have worn out the real fun of the day and most people do take Raksha Bandhan very casually. But cheer up, you can turn it around by dressing up your best and also showing up to your sister or brother’s place with gifts and making them know how you love them no matter how dirty your fights can get. Haven’t bought them a gift yet? Scroll on and shop everything you know that’ll make your sibling happy.

Modish Rakhi

Recently fought with your brother and thought to opt-out from the Rakhi celebration? Wrong idea my friend! Siblings fight all the time but in times of need, they are the only ones you can count on. They weren’t lying when they said blood is thicker than water! Shop this rakhi set right away and get ready to make sure to get amazing gifts in return from your brother tomorrow!

Price: Rs 498

Deal: Rs 149

Raksha Bandhan Gift Set

This gift set comes with a complete pack of a rakhi, a colourful greeting card, a maze game card, a mug that says ‘Best Brother’ and a cushion cover. These multiple gifts in the same vibrant theme will definitely surprise your brother and if you got more than one brother, you can also gift each item to one!

Price: Rs 2897

Deal: Rs 549

This gift set comes with a special handmade card, rakhi and a wooden pen. If your brother is someone who loves to have a pen in his shirt pocket, he’ll surely love this gift that will remind him of you every day.

Price: Rs 899

Deal: Rs 399

Chocolate Box

Who said only girls love chocolates? Even the aliens out there in other galaxies love them! Getting your brother a luxe box of his favourite Cadbury chocolates is a great idea to begin the day in a sweet way.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 450

Watch Set

If your brother is someone crazy about watches and loves to match his wristwatch with his outfit often, this three watch set from Acons is the best gift you can ever give him. In three different hues, the rakish watches are the style statement you were looking for!

Price: Rs 2499

Deal: Rs 369

De-stress Gift Kit

After all the work pressure and running the home, taking up the place of your parents little by little, your sibling is indeed doing a lot more than you think of them. Appreciate their efforts to make you happy with this relaxing de-stress gift kit from mCaffeine.

Price: Rs 1192

Deal: Rs 949

It is better late than never, shop for these last minute gifts right away and get ready to celebrate the special day with your siblings.

