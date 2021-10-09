Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale: 6 Useful products to gift your parents & celebrate the season

The festive season is the celebration of family and togetherness. We catch up with our loved ones or make time after years to get together and travel no matter how far to be with our parents to celebrate the festive days together. Surprise your parents with useful and interesting gift items from Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale and get them the products that they always wanted but never asked for.

Full Body Massager

A handheld full body massager will be of great help for your parents. It helps in relaxation and pain relief via deep tissue stimulation.

Price: Rs 3495

Deal: Rs 1410

Buy Now

Smart Remote

With a smart remote you can control your TV, set box with your mobile and even use the voice control option. This tool will be a gift that your parents never knew that they wanted and will definitely boast about it to the neighbours.

Price: Rs 1199

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

Smart Tracker

Parents ageing is a hard task to process. With this smart tracker, they’ll never forget things or where they kept them. The device is water-resistant and comes with a selfie button that lets you click fun and interesting selfies.

Price: Rs 1999

Deal: Rs 640

Buy Now

Bucket Spin Mop

If your parents are still accustomed to the old cleaning method and feel robot vacuum cleaners are too alien and hard to use, the easiest choice is bucket spin mop. It has a sturdy 360-degree telescopic handle that is height adjustable and helps them reach the nooks and corners of the house.

Price: Rs 1300

Deal: Rs 874

Buy Now

Dumbbell Weight

Fitness is an important part of life. Maybe now is the time to ask your parents to indulge in some healthy fitness routine step by step by gifting them a pair of dumbbells.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 489

Buy Now

Wooden Spectacle Stand

This wooden spectacle holder is an interesting accessory that features a conical face. It is smartly designed to hold your parents’ eyewear with absolute ease and is also a great home decor item.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 235

Buy Now

Also Read: 5 Things you need to host garba night at home