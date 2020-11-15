Animal care this festive season: Animal activist Utpal Khot shares tips on how you can care for pets & strays

While the spirit is festive and celebratory, there is also a darker side which was ignored over many decades and that is the voice of animals. Utpal Khot opines.

Diwali is the festival of lights. People from all religions and culture join this festival of light which automatically bring a smile on everyone’s face. The sheer joy of shopping, getting dressed up, visiting relatives, friends and colleagues with sweets and gift hampers is unmatched.

While this is the brighter side of the festival, there is also a darker side which was ignored over last so many decades. Just a few years back it is being discussed and the discussions have now become a voice. Many still ignore it but yes, they definitely know that the point raised is valid and needs to be looked with a humanitarian approach. After all, it is all about being the real human.

For those who don’t know and also for those who know, every year we spend millions on Firecrackers and the 3000 crores or more spent on them across India is a complete waste. We all know that we are burning down a massive amount which could be used for so many good causes. Sincere advice to all is to use this money to:

Be selfish, buy clothes for yourself and use the money wisely. If you are not totally self-centred, spend the money on lights (isn’t it a festival of lights) If you really care, use the money to feed and heal animals and buy and sow seeds and plant saplings everywhere you can to make this planet a better place to live. Feed the hungry and elderly who are underprivileged (if you are not an animal lover)

Animals and birds have very sensitive hearing. The loud levels of sounds can cause permanent damage to their hearing. Most birds have poor vision at night. They are bound to bump into unknown objects and injure themselves. Hazardous smoke affects their breathing. The bright glare of firecrackers can blind flying birds. Owls, kites and bats are the worst-affected during Diwali. If you watch the behaviour and body language of the animals during Diwali, you will have tears in your eyes. Most are seen running and hiding aimlessly with every firecracker sound. Their tails are between their legs. Dogs and cats are most affected in cities. They hear sounds that the human ear cannot. Sounds of continuous loud bursts of firecrackers are deafening to them. They sense danger and dogs may display psychological symptoms of stress like shivering, drooling, howling and excessive barking. Pet animals often hide under furniture and strays look for dark corners to hide. Many suffer from loss of bladder control and temporary diarrhoea. Many lose appetite.

Many of us cuddle our pets when fireworks begin, hoping that it will calm them down temporarily. I would suggest you turn on the TV volume a bit and stay calm yourself pretending nothing has happened. Try playing the fetch or some other game which your pet prefers. Never cuddle up or hold your pet. They are dependent on you. They will feel that even their master is scared and may slip into a worse condition. Make temporary shelters or allow stray animals in your shed/parking lots to take cover. Feed them some light food if you are an animal feeder.

Ensure that the food is light so that their bladder and bowel movements are free. They keep getting socked with the sounds and hence it’s necessary to keep them in the best shape.

Take to a vet immediately if the animal has been hurt by a cracker. Do not delay by even a few hours as it may cause the animal its life.

So on this #Diwali2020, I would like to appeal to one and all to be a bit more compassionate, a bit more sensitive towards these animals and enjoy the festival with loads of lights and sweets. Most state Governments have appealed to citizens and asked them to avoid firecrackers. Let us do this now on as a practice and show some care towards Animals.

About the Author: Utpal Khot is an animal activist.

