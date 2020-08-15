Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan: How compatible are the high school sweethearts according to zodiac signs?

Did you know Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan started dating each other in high school? Read on to know how compatible this couple is according to astrology.

Who knew high school love stories might work in Hollywood? Yes, we are talking about the handsome Ansel Elgort and his ballerina girlfriend Violetta Komyshan. The Fault in our Stars actor has been in a long-term relationship with his high school sweetheart, Violetta, starting from the moment he saw her in the halls of their high school. After getting introduced by a friend, the two lovebirds shared a yearlong friendship that turned into a long-term romance.

However, as Elgort stepped into the world of cinema and experienced nonstop filming and press schedules, the couple decided to take a pause. Despite being surrounded by several Hollywood beauties, he realised his heart belonged to none other than Violetta. "I was doing OK," Elgort told Details in 2015, not long after their five-months split. "But I knew something was missing, and I was like, 'Oh, that's love.'"

It is believed that astrology can tell a lot about a person and their relationships. Maybe, their reunion was also written in the stars.

Let’s take a look at how compatible Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan are, based on their zodiac signs.

Ansel’s zodiac sign

Born on March 14 1994, Ansel Elgort is a Pisces. Represented by the fish, Pisces is the last astrological sign of the zodiac. People born under this sign are very romantic, artistic and compassionate. In a relationship, a Piscean gives it all and shower their partner with unconditional love.

Violetta’s zodiac sign

Violetta Komyshan was born on January 20, just in time to be an Aquarius. People born under this sign are creative thinkers, surprisingly intuitive and understand others very well. In a relationship, they seek friendship first and a lover second.

Compatibility between a Pisces and Aquarius

The strong points of this relationship are that they are both motivated by thought and feeling. There might be things getting in the way, but they work it out if they love and respect each other. They strive to achieve great heights individually as well as collectively. Aquarius and Pisces make good friends as well as great lovers if they are willing to work through the problems.

However, there is a difference when it comes to expressing emotions in a relationship. While Pisces believe in giving it all, Aquarians prefer to not get too emotional in love. They both will have to develop a sense of understanding, adjustment and acceptance to create a balance in their relationship.

ALSO READ: What kind of wife would you be based on your zodiac sign?

Share your comment ×