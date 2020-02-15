Anti Valentine's Week 2020: Here's a list of days for people who are anti love

Not everyone is comfortable with all that love and sweetness in the air and some of us just gag because of it and it's only fair to have a dedicated week to celebrate everything that's anti-love or rather Anti-Valentine's.

The past week was full of love in the air and all the mushiness and warmth but as the Valentine's Day comes to an end, the day of love is over. Couples across the world have celebrated this day of love by spending lots of time with the one they love and spending quality time together. Throughout this past week, couples had the opportunity to celebrate love with different days of love like chocolate day, teddy day, hug day, propose day and so on. But there are many people who dislike the idea of love and celebrating these mushy and gooey days of love.

Many people are turned off by the idea of love and romance and everything that comes along with it. It usually happens with people who have had heartbreaks or have had a dislike or disbelief in love. All the love and PDA can be a total turn off for such people. If we can celebrate a week full of love to celebrate love, why can't we celebrate a week of everything anti-love for those who dislike it? It's only fair to dedicate a week for those who hate the idea of love or simply don't believe in it and celebrate everything that goes against love. This is why right after Valentine's Day, the Anti-Valentine's week begins and it's celebrated with kicks and slaps and breakups. So, for those of you who dislike love here are some days that you can celebrate right after Valentine's Day.

1. Slap Day (15 February 2020).

2. Kick Day (16 February 2020).

3. Perfume Day (17 February 2020).

4. Flirting Day (18 February 2020).

5. Confession Day (19 February 2020).

6. Missing Day (20 February 2020).

7. Breakup Day (21 February 2020).

Instead of getting violent on these days you can always celebrate it in a positive manner by slapping away the negativity and kicking our the pain. Hit the mall and pick out the perfect perfume for yourself and flirt with a prospective someone special on the flirt day. Confess your mistakes and accept your heartbreak and errors in order to move on. Don't shy away from missing your ex and remembering all the good things and memories that made your relationship special. For those of you who want to get out of a relationship, this is probably the best day to break up or break out of a toxic relationship as well as toxic thoughts and emotions. Don't let your dislike or disbelief make you hate yourself. Don't allow your negative emotions overpower the positive ones.

