Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli: Here's how compatible Taurus and Scorpio are in a relationship

A lot of people believe that matches are made in heaven. That when two people are destined to meet and be together, they will. That is what the phrase 'meant to be' usually refers to. But how do they manage to get along? Do their traits compliment each other? Will the two be compatible? All these questions are best answered by the stars.

The stars have the capacity to tell us everything - from personality traits to behaviour and compatibility, the stars can tell it all. So what do the stars say about one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood? Read on!

Anushka Sharma - Taurus

Born on May 1, Anushka Sharma is a smart, trustworthy and ambitious Taurus. Taureans are known to be the anchor of the zodiac as they make for the best colleagues, partners and friends. They put honesty and loyalty over everything else and have a reputation of being extremely stubborn. What makes her appealing, is that she will not shift her view just to make another happy but only if she has an actual change of heart and thought process.

Taureans are known to be the hardest working sign and don't bat an eye when it comes to getting the job done, no matter what it takes. One of the best lovers of the Zodiac signs, Taureans pay attention to detail and make it a point to always ensure their partner is happy and satisfied. Ruled by Venus, Taureans are driven by love and money and hence know how to turn their vision to reality.

Virat Kohli - Scorpio

Born on November 5, Virat Kohli is a Scorpio who is unafraid to make his own path, no matter what the circumstance is and what people think. He is not afraid of creating a controversy and loves to debate, making him seem slightly intimidating to people who don't know him. Virat, like every Scorpio gives everything his full 100% and dives into it head first. He also has a deep sense of himself and doesn't hold back from saying what exactly is on his mind. He is also one of the most passionate signs. When Virat is in love, he puts it on display for the whole world to see and there's no stopping him!

Compatibility between Taurus and Scorpio

The relationship between a Taurus and Scorpio is all about the right form of communication. They have an intimate relationship and have an unusual spark between them. Both the signs believe in loyalty and trust above anything else Te two also thrive on understanding, being there and supporting each other, making up for the other's shortcomings and always manage to surprise each other in the course of their relationship.

