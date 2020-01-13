Aquarius, Virgo, Libra: THIS is why your heart keeps breaking, according to your zodiac sign

Do you constantly feel let down and like you can't stop your heart from breaking? Read on to know why this happens.

We are all made differently. We have different things that make us feel happy and sad, hold us together and break us. While it may seem like many of us have everything figured out, many times, we are just holding on by a straw. And sometimes, holding on can get so tiring that you can't hold yourself from breaking anymore.

And once it starts there is no stopping. Your heart is constantly breaking and you are always let down by people and situations around you. And it just doesn't seem to stop, no matter what. This is why it keeps happening.

Aries

You almost never ask for what you deserve. You just can't seem to raise your standards and always believe you deserve less than what you actually have.

Taurus

You can't stop your heart from breaking because you always seem to get attached to people too easily. You don't wait for people to reveal their true colours to you and fall for them much before that.

Gemini

Your heart is constantly breaking because you are always falling for people you know you can't have - they are just not interested or are already committed. The chase seems to drive you and that's what breaks you.

Cancer

Your name runs synonyms with second chances. You are just too nice for your own good. You constantly give out second chances even when people don't deserve them. And people keep letting you down, causing your heart to break over and over.

Leo

You give up too easily. You flee at the first sign of trouble and this is what you think protects you, but ends up breaking you more. You are a perfectionist and think everything needs to be perfect. But some things are nicer when they are imperfect.

Virgo

You always believe you don't deserve true happiness. You don't think very highly of yourself and constantly doubt yourself and the universe when something good does happen. You don't believe you deserve the happiness you are receiving.

Libra

You have very very low standards. You are always falling for people who treat you even with the least amount of kindness and get your heartbroken when they show their true colours later.

Scorpio

You are one of the most naive people out there. You move way too fast and believe that the next person you meet is your soulmate.

Sagittarius

You want things that are not in your control. You constantly want to save people and fix them. Your saviour complex is what constantly breaks your heart.

Capricorn

You are known for pushing people away. You are extremely protective of your heart and can't seem to take it when people care about you. You push away the ones who are closest to you which is what breaks your heart.

Aquarius

You always care about somebody more than they do about you. You don't know how to hold back your love and care about somebody. You wear your heart on your sleeve and that's what always breaks your heart.

Pisces

You don't understand or know your worth. You can reach for the stars and deserve somebody who can give you the stars but don't reach out for them. Instead, you settle for something and somebody who doesn't treat you the way you deserve to be treated.

