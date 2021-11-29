Are discussions with your partner turning into fights? Here is what you should do

Ever tried discussing work, personal or financial matters with your partner? And does the discussion ended on a bitter note? Do you two, often, end up fighting and never able to make a joint decision? Fret not. It’s common. Not that your relationship is bad or you two are not made for each other. It’s just a reflection of the difference in opinions.

Here are a few things that will help you sail through and sort things out.

Lend an ear to your partner’s words

Most of the fights happen because one partner, or even both, are not willing to listen to what the other has to say. While it’s okay to think of yourself as a perfectionist and a master of handling situations, it is also important to listen to your partner’s advice or opinion. This will help you take better and joint decisions and will eliminate the fights. So, even if you don’t agree with your partner’s thought process, stay calm, explain to him or her where he is going wrong and what you think will be a better option. Include them and ask for advice. Be polite enough to say, ‘That’s a good idea, but do you think we can do it this way. This will help them feel included and you won’t be smart authoritative.

Don’t interrupt when the other is speaking

Most of us have the bad habit of losing patience and interrupting people while they speak because we think they don’t have something great to share. However, it is too early to make a judgement. Hence, be patient enough to let the person complete and then give your opinion or suggestions. Be the bigger person when it comes to compromising. Don’t let your ego ruin your decision-making process.

Never dig up old memories

We went with what you said the last time and things turned out to be miserable. Most of us bring our old memories into the present conversation. This way there’s no chance of a healthy discussion. Forget what happened in the past. Focus on the fresh scenario and try and take a joint decision. Don’t insist on being the right one. Give space to the other person, appreciate their efforts and value their words. No one wants to make a bad decision knowingly. Be wise enough to forgive and not repeat the same old things. This is where your maturity comes into action. And when you are mature enough to focus on the present and future, this might make the other person realise their mistake on their own. Lastly, never play the blame game, at least, not in the middle of a discussion since it might frustrate your partner and he or she may end up making a decision about something that they don’t really want.

So, make sure you are calm and conscious while taking decisions and are maintaining a positive environment for the two of you to make decisions and solve problems.

Also Read: 4 Ways to cheer your partner up if they are having a bad day