Are you dating a narcissist? Here's how you can deal with your partner

Narcissists are people who are obsessed with themselves to the point that they refuse to acknowledge someone’s emotions. Read on to know how you can deal with a person with narcissistic personality traits.

Are you dating someone who is obsessed with herself or himself? As it turns out we all have some narcissistic qualities and they’re normal. But the real problem begins when we get so obsessed about ourselves that we forget about others’ feelings. Healthline.com defines a narcissist as a person who has “an inflated sense of importance, a deep need for excessive attention and admiration, lack of empathy and often have troubled relationships.”

It can be extremely difficult to date someone who is self-centered and shows no empathy. If you’re dating a narcissist or someone who has officially diagnosed with Narcissist Personality Disorder, you’re probably thinking if you’re crazy. But you’re not. Sometimes we tend to question ourselves before pointing our fingers at others, which is a good thing in case you’re at fault. But if people around you think the same way as you do, then maybe you are dealing with a narcissist.

Here are some ways how you can deal with a narcissist. Before we get into the tips, you must know that your partner can be called a narcissist if they extremely selfish at the expense of others and they don’t take into account your feelings at all. If this is how your partner behaves, then read on.

1. Acknowledge who they really are

One characteristic of a narcissist is that they will sweep you off your feet the second you meet them by turning on their charm. The key here is to notice how they behave with others. Are they manipulative? Do they lie often? Do they disrespect others and don’t value their opinion? You have to accept that this who they are and you can’t change them.

2. Focus on yourself

Narcissists love to be in the spotlight and often get the attention they want. You may fall for this tactic and push aside your own needs to satisfy them. Don’t! Focus on yourself and take charge of the situation by taking a break. Think about your goals and strengths. You’re important, too.

3. Speak up

Now that you have understood the importance of giving yourself some importance, it’s time to speak up for yourself. Tell them how their words and actions impact you, and not in a good way. Tell them you expect to be treated with love and respect. If you don’t get a positive response, its time to say goodbye.

4. Set some limits

A narcissist would do whatever they want and won’t tell you how they really feel. They tend to do things for their own sake and might pressure to follow them. They don’t have a sense of personal space, which is why they might cross their boundaries with you often. This makes it important for you to set clear boundaries when dealing with a narcissist. Remember that he or she might push back and come up with more demands. But you stand your ground, no matter what.

5. It’s not your fault

A person with narcissistic traits would never accept their fault or take responsibility for anything in the relationship. They might blame you or force you to accept that you’re the cause of everything. Don’t be subject to their manipulation. Just keep in mind that it is neither your fault nor your responsibility to fix them.

6. Talk to someone

You always should have someone outside your relationship to support you through tough times. It could be a family member or friend. Spending too much time around a narcissist might drain you out emotionally, which is why you should have someone to confide in. Open up to your friend or family and let them help you out get out of the situation. The most important thing to do here is to reach out for help if you think that you are being emotionally exploited by your partner.

