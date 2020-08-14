Are you dating a toxic man? THESE 5 traits can prove it

When you date a toxic man, then several parts of the relationship bother you both mentally and physically. These are some of the traits that can help you to recognise a toxic man.

A toxic relationship is when one partner gets hurt emotionally and mentally by the other one. The toxic person is insecure, self-centred, dominant and controlling. They want to dictate their partner’s life. This kind of relationship damages people and affects their life a lot.

When people can sense that there is something wrong, then they think before taking the relationship further. But how would you know that the man you are dating is a toxic person? Here are certain signs that would help you to understand.

Signs of a toxic person:

1.These kind of men sound too good to be true at first. They will bring gifts to compensate for their negative behaviour. They will say exactly what you want to hear.

2.He will tell you that he has lot of debts, but somehow he wants you to believe him.

3.He says something insulting about you and then makes up by saying “just kidding”. This kind of behaviour is common among toxic men.

4.These men will never appreciate you or your talent. They will never respect you for who you are. If you are passionate about something, they will try to find negative things to put you down.

5.When you are in a relationship with a toxic man, you tend to let all the negative vibes enter in your mind. This even impacts on your physical appearance as you seem changed and disturbed. If your friends are concerned about you then maybe it’s time to rethink about it.

Also Read: 5 Common fights couples have in the first year of their marriage

Share your comment ×