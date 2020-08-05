Are you a die-hard romantic? Watch THESE 8 old school mushy movies from 90's with your partner

Here’s a list of 8 films from the ‘90s that you can binge watch with your partner.

We grew up watching Shah Rukh Khan in the sunflower fields and Salman Khan romancing with leading actresses. We have grown up watching these movies and making them a part of our very own life.

1. Aashiqui - 1990

Directed by Mahesh Bhatt, this movie was a massive musical superhit movie from the 90s. An aspiring singer Rahul (Rahul Roy) meets a beautiful woman Anu (Anu Aggarwal) unexpectedly at a police station and chases her. They eventually fall in love along with many problems thereafter. This movie is still affectionately remembered by all music lovers.

2. Lamhe - 1991

Directed by the king of romance Yash Chopra, this film was much ahead of it’s time. Viren (Anil Kapoor) falls in love with Pallavi (Sridevi) but couldn’t express his feelings. He later realises that she is in love with someone else and gets married. When Pallavi and Siddharth die in a car crash, Viren takes charge of their daughter, Pooja. As years pass, Viren and Pooja fall in love, but Viren is not prepared to accept his feelings for someone so much younger than him.

3. Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar - 1992

You have never been in actual love if you didn’t listen to ‘Pehla Nasha’ on loop. The classic high school movie had Sanjay Lal (Aamir Khan) and Anjali (Ayesha Jhulka) in the lead role. The movie rotates around a cycling competition with adolescent, mushy love stories.

4. Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa - 1994

One of the finest movies with Shah Rukh Khan in the lead, it’s a gem of a movie. Sunil (SRK) is an ordinary boy with extraordinary dreams. He is hopelessly in love with Anna (Suchitra Krishnamurthy) who is also a lead singer in their band but all his plans to tell her go for a toss when Chris (Deepak Tijori) enters the story.

5. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995

If you are a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol duo, then this has to be in your binge-worthy movie bucket list. This epic love saga of Raj (SRK) and Simran (Kajol) has given some major romance goals to all the millennials out there. This dreamy movie with the setup in London and Switzerland will ignite the love every single time you watch it.

6. Dil Toh Pagal Hain – 1997

You have to agree that no one can resist Shah Rukh Khan's charm. In this Yash Chopra’s movie, Rahul portrayed by SRK falls in love with Pooja (Madhuri Dixit Nene) and is friends with Nisha (Karishma Kapoor). From the mesmerising choreography to beautiful locations, this movie will ignite love in you every time you watch it.

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

As the Karan Johar’s directorial debut, this classic love triangle between Rahul (SRK), Anjali (Kajol) and Tine (Rani Mukerji) is always a treat to watch. The songs of this movie were super hit and popular back then.

8. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999)

The magnificent sets, the stunning clothes and mesmerising locations, everything magical became real with this movie. Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Sameer (Salman Khan) fall in love with each other but separated because of her father. Nandini is then forcibly married to Vanraj (Ajay Devgn) and he pledges to bring both the lovers together. Instead, Nandini chooses Vanraj in the end.

