Are you emotionally dependent on your partner? Watch out for these 10 signs

Are you in love? Or is it emotional dependency? Here is what you need to know.

You’re smitten with love. You are having the best time of your life with your partner. They have become the essence of happiness. But wait, is this love? Or emotional dependency? There is a thin line between the two. Love is about sharing and getting – it’s about sharing your biggest highs and lows with a person who loves you and supports you. It’s not just about receiving. It is definitely not needy. If you’re experiencing any one of those feelings, chances are you’re emotionally dependent on your partner.

Being emotionally dependent means that you need someone else to feel happy or complete. It is when you let other people dictate how you feel about yourself and your life. It can easily be confused with love and some people don’t even realize it. It often stems from the need to feel validated and lack of self-esteem. In any case, emotional dependency is not good for your relationship. There is a risk of losing the person you love by losing yourself.

Here are 10 signs that will help you determine if you’re emotionally dependent on your partner or not.

1 You have stopped hanging out with your friends and family. Codependency comes when you think the only person that can make you happy is your partner, which is not at all healthy for you or your relationship.

2 If the thought of being without your partner gives you anxiety and stress, then you’re dependent on them.

3 You feel anxious when you can’t control your relationship – all the time!

4 You get extremely jealous if they spend some time with their friends, family or colleagues.

5 You always cancel plans for them, no matter how important they are.

6 You value your partner’s thoughts more than your own.

7 You care less about how your partner feels about you and are more concentrated on how they behave with you in front of others.

8 You feel that they are the cause of your happiness and if they leave you will never be able to recover from it.

9 You’re overly impressed with anything and everything they do to make you feel special.

10 Your significant other’s approval, affection and attention are what boosts your confidence.

