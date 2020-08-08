Are you a fan of love triangles? Watch THESE 12 Bollywood movies based on trio romance

Love triangles piques the audience's interest almost every time. Check THESE 12 classic love triangles from Bollywood.

Bollywood is renowned for romantic movies with melodic songs shot at dreamy locations. However, there is mostly a third person in between a relationship which adds new twists to the plot. Bollywood has been using this trick since decades for many blockbuster hits.

Love triangles not only make a dull story interesting but also piques the audience's interest almost every time. Now without further ado, let’s check these 12 classic love triangles from Bollywood.

1. Kal Ho Na Ho

If you didn’t cry when Aman was on his deathbed, you are stone hearted. This achy-breaky love triangle turned everyone’s eye water taps on and made us cry like a child. The Shah Rukh Khan-Saif Ali Khan-Preity Zinta trio in KHNH became a huge hit.

2. Silsila

Silsila is a complex love story with an unbelievable cast. Amitabh Bachchan is caught between Rekha who he loves and Jaya Bachchan, his dead brother’s girlfriend who he married out of pity. And circling them all are more jilted lovers. It is said that reel life triangle was a real life one too.

3. Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein

Even though this movie didn’t perform well at the box office, the movie still remains a cult favourite. Famous for its romantic songs, RHTDM features Saif Ali Khan, R Madhavan and Dia Mirza caught in a love triangle.

4. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

KKHH is one of the finest love triangles from the 90s. It not only catapulted Karan Johar to directorial fame but has been ingrained in our soul. Even after 2 decades down the line, who can forget the perfect trio of Rahul, Anjali and Tina that defined friendship and love.

5. Dil Toh Pagal Hai

This musical is a love triangle between Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit with a small guest appearance by Akshay Kumar. The story is a full-on blast of beautiful romance, twisted drama, peppy music and a happy ending.

6. Chandni

Chandni, portrayed by Sridevi, is a woman who is torn between two men – Rishi Kapoor and Vinod Chopra. The movie was nominated for several prominent awards and brought all three stars to their peak positions in the B-Town.

7. Dostana

Dostana is a love triangle angle between Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra. An entertaining piece to watch, it has two men who pretend to be gay to garner attention from the woman they love.

8. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

With the opulent sets and regal costumes, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is the tale of a girl who is torn between her boyfriend and her stoic husband. This Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn feature was one of the most successful movies of that year.

9. New York

New York is based on the discrimination in the US after the 7/11 attacks. New York starts with the story of a framed taxi owner Neil Nitin Mukesh who spies on another Indian, John Abraham who was his former friend and also thought to be a terrorist. Neil is in love with Katrina Kaif, who is later married to John.

10. Cocktail

Cocktail is probably the hippest love triangle in past years. When a reformed Casanova played by Saif Ali Khan gets stuck between a party girl portrayed by Deepika Padukone and a desi girl played by Diana Penty, it leads to a heart-breaking love triangle.

11. Dhadkan

Shilpa Shetty snubs Suniel Shetty because he is poor and gets married to Akshay Kumar. But, Suniel comes back into her life after going from rags to riches. This movie was one of the biggest hits of that year and Suniel Shetty bagged his first Filmfare Best Villain Award.

12. Taal

A budding artist (Aishwarya) makes a name for herself with a vibrant music director Vikrant's (Anil Kapoor) help after her former boyfriend's (Akshaye Khanna) family members insult her and her father. Problems arise when her ex-lover apologises to her and tries to win her back.

Share your comment ×