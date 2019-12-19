Aries, Leo, Aquarius: ONE THING that excites you the most in a new relationship according to your zodiac sign

In a new relationship, everything is exciting. It is all rainbows, butterflies, and happiness. Check out the one thing that excites you the most!

It is all about love, romance, happiness, rainbows and butterflies in a new relationship. While getting to know somebody can be incredibly exciting, there is always one thing that you get excited about it be it the possibilities, the adventures, the ability to trust somebody new or just being able to talk to somebody and knowing they have your back.

Know what you get excited the most about in a new relationship, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries

When you're in a new relationship, the one thing that excites you the most is all of the adventures and possibilities of something new with a new person. You look forward to sharing things and it brightens things to you.

Taurus

You are most excited about trusting somebody - letting down your walls and getting close to somebody new. You take the time to connect and really want to bond with a new person. The most exciting thing for you is discovering your partner's mind and body.

Gemini

You are most excited about being around somebody who finally gets you! You crave to have long conversations and fun chats with this new person and enjoy having a partner in crime to mess things up.

Cancer

You are most excited at the thought of somebody having your back. You are extremely affectionate and caring and often need somebody to take care of you. Having somebody you can trust is a huge thing and you will do all you can to protect this partnership.

Leo

You know that you do well in any kind of partnership and it energises you. You love focusing your energy on another person and to know that somebody else is also helping you achieve your goal, it excites you like nothing else.

Virgo

You are extremely excited about learning new things in your relationship. You like to feel emotionally and intellectually challenged and a new person is sure to make you feel that way!

Libra

You love romance and the idea of it. You love the whole process of getting to know somebody, hanging out with them and winning their hearts. You also strive to become #couplegoals with them to make things more romantic.

Scorpio

In a new relationship, you are all hot and passionate and are known to express your intense feelings without feeling any inhibition. You don't like feeling lonely or bored and a new relationship is sure to give you that renewed sense of surprise and entertainment.

Sagittarius

You are extremely fun to be around and get excited in a new relationship. You love going to places and the idea of doing this with somebody new, sharing thrills and exploring new places, is something that you look forward to the most.

Capricorn

You are often extremely hopeful about new relationships and the idea of how it will sustain something new and that grows. A new relationship is the beginning of your emotional happiness

Aquarius

In a new relationship, you love the unpredictability it comes with. You love a good surprise and like to have a person who forgives you for your mistakes, overlooks your flaws and loves you unconditionally.

Pisces

You love connecting with people on an extremely intimate level. You love that you can connect with somebody without being judged. You are most excited about having somebody who realises and understands that you care about them and who will also react the same way.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More