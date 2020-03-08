Aries, Leo, Virgo: THIS is why these five zodiac signs are better off being single this summer 

While everybody seems to be busy getting into relationships, this is why these five zodiac signs need to stay single through summer.

With the oncoming of summer, everybody seems to be planning their vacations, moving away, moving in, or taking other big steps together. While people around you are gearing up or getting into relationships, embracing the newness, there are five signs who should focus on staying single this season. Yes, it might seem lonely and overwhelming at first, but here is why you need to focus on being by yourself. Read on to know if you fall in the list.

Aries

You are currently extremely vulnerable and your heart is in a tender position right now. You aren't ready to get into something new as you already have a lot going on on the work or family front that needs your undivided attention. Stay focused on that and consider it best that you aren't in a relationship currently.

Taurus

Your last relationship was extremely toxic and while you loved it, you need to learn to love in the proper way. You need time to mend and heal and then find somebody to love, without bringing the same toxicity into your relationship.

Leo

Alone time is extremely beneficial for you right now as you are currently only interested in growing. Take this time to reflect upon everything you have done so far and how you plan on implementing your learnings into your growth.

Virgo

You are currently your happiest. There is nothing standing in the way or making you swing from happy to sad in two different directions. Having a partner will surely hinder this and you'd rather not deal with that right now.

Capricorn

Its been a while since you have found somebody who has made you excited enough or happy enough, as when you are alone and by yourself. You are perfectly content and currently don't need any gaps filled by any kind of "significant other" as you feel significant enough as you are.

