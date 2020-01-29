Aries, Leo, Virgo: Your most underrated trait according to your zodiac sign

You are well known for a signature trait. But what is the most under-rated one? Find out.

Every zodiac sign has its own positive or negative trait. There is often a balance between them with just an equal number of both the traits. But very often, there are some traits that get overshadowed by these dominant traits and don't get to see the light of the day, making them extremely underrated. But even though they are extremely downplayed, they are still valid!

Aries - Your ability to forgive

Yes, you have a temper that known no bounds but that's what also makes you forgiving. You are known for allowing you to start off on a clean slate and hold no grudges.

Taurus - Your rebellious streak

You rarely do things for the sake of others or just to please them. You are known for being loyal and stubborn but are mostly true to yourself irrespective of what other people think or their perspective is.

Gemini - Your communication skills

While you get all the credit for talking, you don't just do that. You are also known for communicating. You listen, start conversations and engage with the other person or the whole group well.

Cancer - Your empathy skills

You are known for your sensitivity towards others and usually don't like to upset those around you. But you are extremely aware of your surroundings, and while others can be sympathetic, your under-appreciated skill is your empathy.

Leo - Your voluntary nature

While not a lot of people are open to the idea of starting something new or experimenting with anything from a new look to something at work, you always manage to step forward and volunteer. While many think it is because you want attention, you do it solely for the new experience.

Virgo - Your open-ness

When plan A doesn't work, you are always up for all the backups from B to Z. You are always accepting and open to not just plans but ideas, theories and everything else in between.

Libra - You can bring about change

You are the peacemaker but one thing that you do in the most subtle way is to bring about change. Many don't notice but you almost have a superpower of bringing about change.

Scorpio - Patience

You are willing to wait to get your results. It is like no matter what people do, nobody can test your patience. It is not just days but you can wait months and years to get results of seeds you have sown.

Sagittarius - Honesty

While you don't want to hurt anybody's sentiments or passion, you can't lie to people. Your words may sting and people might get put off by them but you know that your harsh truth is what will help them in the long run.

Capricorn - Your childlike behaviour

While many people believe that you are extremely mature and wise, you know everything that goes on in your head. Your closest ones also realise that you have a childlike nature that is always inquisitive and ready to listen and possibly even impart some morals to others!

Aquarius - Your steadiness

You have a steady nature that makes you dependable and delightful to be with. You have people's backs, are steadfast and committed to people. When they are falling, you are always there to catch them and have their back.

Pisces - Your sense of mystery

Nobody sees the world the way you do. You mainly live inside your head and nobody really looks at the world the way that you do. Your perspective is out of this world and people truly take your perspective into consideration because they have never looked at a situation that way.

