Aries, Leo, Virgo: The zodiac sign you will instantly FALL in love with based on your sign

When you find yourself falling for someone, it is usually their personality that makes them so likeable to you. They have some qualities that make them instantly attractive to you. This is where astrology helps. Depending on somebody's zodiac sign, they possess a few personality traits that are dominant only in them - be it their sense of adventure, passion, understanding or more. Read on to find out which Zodiac sign you instantly fall in love with, based on your sign!

Aries - Leo

You fall hard for those who radiate charisma and loads of energy, which are two strong Leo traits. Leos like to take things slow which in turn gives you the chance to understand and enjoy the process of getting to know and being with them.

Taurus - Virgo

One of the best matches in the Zodiac, these two signs fit so well, they fall the hardest for each other! Taurus loves all things comfortable and sensual while Virgos love taking things slow and steady, making the Taurus extremely comfortable. Virgo also takes the time out for romance, something every Taurean digs and manages to sweep them right off their feet.

Gemini - Aquarius

Aquarius possesses the quality of holding a conversation, which instantly wins over your heart, Gemini. On the other hand, the Aquarius's approach to life fits best with Gemini for they have an unmatched intellectual curiosity. The two also go well for the have the same understanding of the sense of freedom, enabling each other to feel free even in a relationship.

Cancer - Scorpio

While you are sensitive you have the ability to see right through Scorpio's facade of being cold and distant. Cancerians also enjoy a sense of mystery that prevails in Scorpios who aren't very easy to understand. The two share a deep and emotional connection once they get to know each other.

Leo - Aries

Nobody can match your energy quite like Aries who are equally passionate and know how to make the first move. You are also incredibly attracted to how Aries can take command of every situation and knows how to have fun with you.

Virgo - Capricorn

You are most attracted to a Capricorn's level of ambition and work ethic. You two could be the ultimate power couple. You are both very sensual as well!

Libra - Gemini

You have the most intense connection with a Gemini since you are both social butterflies who could talk for hours together. You love sharing your experiences and make for a good match for Gemini's curiosity.

Scorpio - Taurus

This is the perfect example of opposites attract - Taurus's energy helps in balancing out your fiery spirit. You are both extremely passionate and romantic. While you love the intensity, Taurus are not emotionally intense, making for the perfect contrast to your relationship.

Sagittarius - Aries

Since you are extremely free-spirited, you tend to fall in love with Aries who is adventurous and extremely fearless. You are both optimistic and never get bored with each other.

Capricorn - Cancer

You are swept away with all the supporting qualities Cancer has. They also balance your stubborn-ness and make you feel nurtured and loved.

Aquarius - Libra

You are extremely curious and Libra keeps you on your toes and has qualities that appeal to you, like their free-spirited nature. Librans also have a sense of detachment that you love!

Pisces - Taurus

One of the most sensual signs, there is no partner as perfect as a Taurus for you, who is a hopeless romantic. You love their grounded nature and stability. Taurus is the right combination of practical and romantic, which is very appealing to you. This makes for an exciting fling or a head-over-heels romance. It all depends on what you are looking for.

Credits :Pinkvilla

