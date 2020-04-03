Aries, Pisces, Cancer: Zodiac sings who would risk EVERYTHING they have for love 

Nothing but love matters to these zodiac signs!

Love is an emotion which is known to turn the world around and even upside down. The strong emotion is known to influence not just authors and poets, but painters, architects and more. Love, is what creates masterpieces, makes people brave and fearful at the same time. While some people feel it is the most foolish emotion, others feel there is no emotion as powerful or strong as love.

There are five signs who would do anything, go any lengths just for love. They are:

Aries

When an Aries is in love, they will go to any lengths to keep the one they love happy. They will risk it all, wage wars and cross waters to ensure the world is perfect for the object of their affection. Nobody plays as important of a role as their lover does, for an Aries.

Taurus

The most stubborn of the signs, Taureans are head-strong, which makes them a fierce lover. They are also known for their patience and are ruled by Venus - the planet of love. This is what makes them the most stubborn and loyal lover who would go to great lengths to make their love story a success. They wouldn't think twice before taking the fall for the person they love.

Scorpio

Extremely passionate in nature, Scorpios are loyal and intense in love when they fall in love. They do take their time to fall into love but once they are all in, nothing can stop them from ensuring it is lifelong. There is a reason why they also turn to vengeful lovers after a bad relationship or breakup - they just can't let the passion die.

Pisces

One of the most emotional signs in the Zodiac, Pisces wear their hearts on their sleeve. They like to believe true love exists and do all they can to prove it does. they stop at nothing to turn this 'dream' to reality and have a great intuition about love. Nothing can stop them and this dedication ensures they are winners in every relationship.

Cancer

Ruled by their emotions, Cancerians are water signs who let love take over every aspect of their life. This is what makes them a sensitive lover because they go head-over-heels and fall blindly in love. When they are in love, their entire world apart from the person they are in love with, ceases to exist and they become almost obsessed.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More